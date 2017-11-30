Florida State is not taking any chances of being without a head coach for long.

Coaching rumors: FSU prepared if Jimbo Fisher decides to go to Texas A&M

Should Jimbo Fisher decide to go to Texas A&M, the Seminoles will be prepared with a list of candidates.

However, USA Today noted that it's unclear what Fisher's intentions are and if he will remain with the school or jump into SEC territory.

According to Noles247, Fisher was offered a cushy contract for at least $7 million annually, but Fisher has not talked about the offering with FSU officials or players.

The school began looking into candidates as recently as Sunday, with Oregon coach Willie Taggart at the top of FSU's list.

Taggart would be a hot commodity in Florida, especially since he was a heavy recruiter in the state during his time at South Florida. Taggart led the Bulls to a 10-2 record in 2016, but left to coach at Oregon.

This past season, he led the Ducks to a 7-5 mark, which is an improvement over their 4-8 season the year before.

Should Fisher head to A&M, he will take over for fired coach Kevin Sumlin, who led the Aggies to a 7-5 record this past season.