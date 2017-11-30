Cecafa Secretary General, Nicholas Musonye hit back at Zimbabwe after the country pulled out of the regional championship.

Cecafa hit back at Zimbabwe for 'insecurity' threat in Kenya

Zimbabwe who was one of the invited guests for the regional games, withdrew from the championship set to kick off on Sunday, citing ‘volatile' security situation in Kenya.

The reason given by Zimbabwe did not go down well with Musonye who hit back in a not-so-friendly-tone, adding that the Warriors' withdrawal is insignificant.

“We are losing nothing from their withdraw,” said Musonye.

"They are playing tricks if they didn't have money for transport, they would have informed us.”

Zimbabwe was meant to kick off the game with a tough match against defending champions, Uganda next Monday, December 4th in Kakamega.

The Southern Africa nation were drawn in pool B but their withdrawal now leaves only Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia and South Sudan.