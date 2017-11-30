Mississippi State names Penn State OC Joe Moorhead as new coach

Mississippi State has picked Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead as its next coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Moorhead replaces Dan Mullen, who left Mississippi State this week to take the head coaching job at Florida.



According to ESPN, the Bulldogs also reportedly interviewed Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt and reached out to Clemson DC Brent Venables before choosing Moorhead.

The 44-year-old Moorhead has a reputation for building prolific offenses. In two years as the OC at Penn State, he has transformed the Nittany Lions into the No. 7 scoring offense in the country at 41.6 points per game this season.

He had similar success in a stint as OC at UConn in 2009-10 and as the head coach at his alma mater, Fordham, from 2012-15. Moorhead had a 38-13 mark as head coach at that FCS school, and took the team to the FCS Playoffs each of his last three seasons there.

"During our search, it became unequivocally clear who our next football coach was and that man was Joe Moorhead," MSU athletic director John Cohen said in a release. "Joe is a winner, a man of integrity with a blue-collar work ethic and an ability to motivate others that our student-athletes will gravitate to.

"His innovative offensive philosophy is a perfect fit for our program and will keep us on a path to competing for championships. I was also impressed with his detailed defensive plan. He will demand excellence on and off the field and maximize the resources we have to continue to be successful in the SEC. We are proud to welcome Joe, his wife Jennifer, his daughter Kyra and sons Mason and Donovan to the Bulldog family."