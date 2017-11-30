Michael Crabtree still hasn't moved on from Sunday's scuffle.

Michael Crabtree remains unhappy with NFL, Aqib Talib

During a Tuesday interview with The Athletic, the Raiders wide receiver said he is unhappy about how his fight with Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib is being portrayed and the NFL's handling of the situation.

"The league said it was premeditated on my part," Crabtree said. "You know what premeditated is? When you say you’re going to do something, do it, and then laugh about it with the media after the game. Like he did last year. That’s all on him. I’m not trying to get revenge. I’m trying to get a catch in my 122nd straight game and help my team win a big game. I don’t want to get kicked out. I know what’s at stake for my team."

Crabtree and Talib were both initially given a two-game suspension for a "series of flagrant violations" that set off a brawl during the first quarter of Oakland's 21-14 win Sunday, but had the ban reduced to just one game on Tuesday.

"I was looking forward to no games," Crabtree said. "But there is nothing I can do about that."

Crabtree and Talib still have time to appeal their suspensions. If they stand, which is likely, Crabtree will be out against the Giants and Talib will miss the team's game against the Dolphins.