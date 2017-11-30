Chelsea are out to extend their unbeaten streak to five games when they take on Swansea City at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Chelsea vs Swansea: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The Blues come into the game having drawn 1-1 with Liverpool at the weekend and they will be determined to pick up three points in order to avoid slipping down to fourth, with rivals Arsenal also in action against Huddersfield Town.

Antonio Conte's men will be confident in their ability to secure a positive result, particularly considering the dismal run of form the Swans are currently on, which sees Paul Clement's side languishing at the bottom of the table along with Crystal Palace.

Game Chelsea vs Swansea City Date Wednesday, November 29 Time 19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

The match will not be available to watch live on television or to live stream in the United Kingdom, but you can follow live updates on Goal.

In the United States (US), the match will not be available to watch live on television but it can be watched by live stream online using the NBC Sports Gold service.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Chelsea players Goalkeepers Caballero, Courtois, Eduardo Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Zappacosta, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Christensen, Clarke-Salter, Sterling, Baba Midfielders Fabregas, Kante, Drinkwater, Hazard, Pedro, Bakayoko, Moses, Kenedy, Musonda, Willian, Scott, Ampadu Forwards Morata, Batshuayi

Conte has indicated that David Luiz, Charly Musonda and Kenedy are not available, while Michy Batshuayi is also out with an ankle issue.

Victor Moses is fit again following an injury lay-off and he could come into the starting XI for Davide Zappacosta.

Potential Chelsea starting XI: Courtois; Cahill, Azpilicueta, Christensen; Moses, Alonso, Fabregas, Kante, Hazard, Pedro; Morata.

Position Swansea players Goalkeepers Fabianski, Mulder, Nordtfeldt Defenders Van der Hoorn, Mawson, Olsson, Rangel, Naughton, Bartley, Fernandez, Rodon Midfielders Ki, Britton, Fer, Dyer, Carroll, Routledge, Clucas, Sanches, Mesa, King, Fulton Forwards Bony, Abraham, Ayew, Narsingh, Baker-Richardson, McBurnie

Tammy Abraham is unavailable because he is not permitted to play against his parent club, while there are concerns over the fitness of Federico Fernandez.

Defender Kyle Bartley is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury.

Potential Swansea starting XI: Fabianski; Naughton, Van der Hoorn, Mawson, Olsson; Mesa, Ki, Sanches, Carroll; Ayew, Bony.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Chelsea are favourites to win at 2/11 according to dabblebet, with Swansea priced at 16/1 to beat the Blues at Stamford Bridge. A draw between the sides is considered a 6/1 bet.

GAME PREVIEW

Since losing 3-0 to Roma at the end of October, Chelsea have rediscovered their form in recent weeks, totting up three consecutive wins before snatching an unlikely 1-1 draw away to Liverpool last weekend.

Conte's men currently find themselves in third place in the Premier League, six points behind second-place Manchester United, and they can narrow that gap to just three points with a win over the Swans.

While they naturally have an eye on United above them, Chelsea are also looking over their shoulder at Arsenal and they will need to win in order to avoid being overtaken by the Gunners this evening.

Swansea will be a weaker unit without the talents of Blues loanee Tammy Abraham, but they managed to arrest a losing streak that had stretched to five games without him at the weekend by drawing against Bournemouth.

They will be hoping to build on that result as they attempt to extricate themselves from the quagmire of the drop-zone, but Chelsea will be doing them no favours.