West Bromwich Albion has appointed Alan Pardew as its new manager on a 2 1/2-year deal, the Premier League team announced Wednesday.

West Brom tabs Alan Pardew as new manager

He replaces Tony Pulis, who was fired earlier this month after taking just 10 points in West Brom's opening 12 games of the Premier League season, with Gary Megson stepping in for last weekend's 1-1 draw with Tottenham and Tuesday's 2-2 tie with Newcastle United.

Pardew quickly emerged as the favorite to take over at The Hawthorns and said Sunday that the job was an "attractive" one.

And West Brom has now confirmed the appointment, with Pardew penning a deal until 2020.

John Carver, who worked with Pardew during his time at Newcastle, will join his backroom team, while Megson has left the club.

"I’m thrilled with the opportunity Albion have provided and looking forward to getting to work with what I consider to be a talented group of players," Pardew told West Brom's official website.

"The immediate challenge will be to get the results we need to pull ourselves up the table. But I'm aware that while I'm joining one of the great, traditional clubs of English football, it is one determined to go forward in the Premier League.

"It's an exciting opportunity to play a part in that ambition."

Pardew, 56, had been out of work since being dismissed as Crystal Palace manager last December, but played with and managed West Brom technical director Nick Hammond at Reading.

He has also had stints as manager of Southampton and West Ham as well as Newcastle.