Zimbabwe has named a strong squad for the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup set to kick off in Kenya this Sunday.

One pro in Zimbabwe's Cecafa squad

The Southern Africa nation, one of the two guest countries alongside Libya, are expected in the country later this week ahead of the official kick-off on December 3.

The Warriors head coach, Sunday Chidzambwa named an all –local based players, save for Tanzanian based, Donald Ngoma who is attached to Young Africa (Yanga).

Zimbabwe is in Group B together with defending champions, Uganda, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Burundi while hosts Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Libya and Zanzibar are in Group A.

Zimbabwe will kick off the champions with a tough match against Uganda on December 4.

Goalkeepers: Elvis Chipezeze (Chicken Inn), Herbert Rusawo (Black Rhinos), Takabva Mawaya (Ngezi Platinum).

Defenders: Divine Lunga (Chicken Inn), Praise Tonha (How Mine), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Partson Jaure (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Farai Madhananga (Harare city), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Jimmy Dzingai (Yadah Stars), Collin Kwaramba (Chapungu), Kelvin Moyo (FC Platinum), Steven Makatuka (Caps United).

Midfielders: Devon Chafa (Caps United), Gerald Takwara (FC Platinum), Never Tigere (ZPC Kariba), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Rodwell Chinyengetere (FC Platinum), Ishmael Wadi (Bulawayo City), Raphael Manuvire (ZPC Kariba), Ali Sadiki (FC Platinum), Clemence Matawu (Chicken Inn), Martin Vengesai (Harare City).

Strikers: Dominic Chungwa (Caps United), Clive Augusto (Ngezi Platinum), Terrence Dzukamanja (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Donald Ngoma, Lot Chiwunga (Black Rhinos).