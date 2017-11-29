Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy turns down Tennessee job

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy has turned down the Tennessee head coaching job.

According to insider Brett McMurphy, Gundy has decided to stay at his alma mater rather than taking a shot at coaching in the SEC.



Sources: Mike Gundy has decided to remain at Oklahoma State. He met w/Tennessee officials Tuesday in Dallas. Gundy reportedly had a 6-year, $42 million deal from Tennessee, but will remain at his alma mater https://t.co/m1igbKIEpx

The Volunteers made a strong push for the Cowboys' head coach as they enlisted former Tennessee quarterback and future NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning to help bring him in.

The team also reportedly offered Gundy a six-year, $42 million deal, which would have matched Michigan's Jim Harbaugh for the third-highest paid coach in NCAA football. Gundy signed a five-year contract extension with Oklahoma State prior to the start of the 2017 season. He is getting paid about $4.2 million per year.

The Cowboys' head coach more or less confirmed he is staying with Oklahoma State on Twitter.

