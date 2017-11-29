WRC champion Ogier commits to M-Sport

Sebastien Ogier has confirmed he will remain with M-Sport as he seeks to claim a sixth consecutive World Rally Championship title in 2018.

The Frenchman, who maintained his winning streak after switching from Volkswagen Motorsport last season, underlined his dominance when he finished 24 points ahead of nearest rival Thierry Neuville this year.

It was announced on Tuesday that he and Elfyn Evans would be M-Sport's frontline drivers, with Ogier delighted to firm up his plans.

"I couldn't talk about this officially but for some time now it's been clear in my mind that I want to stay with this team for next year," the 33-year-old told Autosport.

"There was a lot talked about and a lot written about my decision and where I would go.

"I know some of this was about money, but I can tell you the choice was not made only on the money.

"I talked to the other teams and I had to be really convinced, not only on the money side; money can't buy a great boss and nobody has given me the sort of feeling that Malcolm [Wilson] has.

"I really feel that Malcolm fights so hard to keep me in the team. I enjoy working with him and the team so much. There's a lot of good feeling for this."