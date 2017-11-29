Hero World Challenge picks, predictions for daily fantasy golf contests

The FedEx Cup season is on hold, but that doesn't mean we don't have some fantasy golf to play. This week marks the return (again) of Tiger Woods to the Hero World Challenge, which is more or less a glorified exhibition with only 18 players in the field and no cut. This isn’t to say that these guys won’t be motivated, as the winner will still take home a million dollars.

The Hero World Challenge is held at Albany in the Bahamas and is an average length par 72 course at 7,300 yards. The course is unique, featuring five par 5s and only three par 3s, which puts par 5 scoring right at the top of the key stats we are looking at. With only 18 players in the field, we also want to really hone in on guys who can make a ton of birdies. In terms of layout, Albany is a links-style course with no trees, exposing it to a decent amount of wind. The course also features sandy waste areas as opposed to heavy rough. Don’t be afraid to get a little crazy with your tournament lineups, such as leaving a ton of salary on the table or taking a golfer or two simply due to low ownership. Both of those tactics can give you a lot of leverage over the field.

Key Stats:

Par 5 Scoring

Birdie or Better Percentage

Strokes Gained: Approach



Hero World Challenge picks (Daily Fantasy Golf)





Top-Tier Plays

Jordan Spieth



Spieth is coming off a disappointing showing in Australia, but he still struck the ball well with his irons. He was just let down by his putter. Spieth is one of the best long term putters on tour, and I’m not worried at all about him bouncing back on the greens. He played well at this event last season with a sixth place finish and will rack up the birdies if his iron play is as good as it was in Australia.



Brooks Koepka



Koepka is in great form right now after a win and a runner-up finish in his last two events. Koepka is an elite par-5 scorer and is top-5 in birdie or better percentage. He sometimes gets a little wild off the tee, but that shouldn't be too much of a problem with the open layout of Albany. He is also one of the better links players in the field, which will also suit him well on this track.



Mid Tier Plays



Justin Rose



Rose is another guy who comes into this event in blazing hot form. He’s been playing a ton of golf over on the Euro Tour and appears to want to take advantage by packing his schedule through swing season. Rose’s approach game has been excellent during his hot streak and is still an elite par-5 scorer.



Henrik Stenson



Stenson enters this event with some injury concerns and with his history of withdraws; it wouldn't be surprising to see him pull out of this event if things start poorly. With that being said, his ownership will be very low and in a field of only 18 golfers, we need to take some risks in tournaments. Stenson hasn’t played much over the last few months, so his injury may be healed up, making Stenson my favorite mid-range tournament option.



Value Plays



Tiger Woods



Let’s be honest, Tiger being in the field is why everyone is playing DFS golf this week. All reports have said that Tiger’s back looks great and that he is finally playing without pain. Last year at the Hero, I recommended not using him, but this season, I don't mind taking a few shares of Tiger. He made 24 birdies with a bum back last year and can certainly improve upon that now that he’s healthy. I don't see him sneaking in the top five or over top 10, but he has the ability to make more birdies and thus outscore everyone else in his price range.



Tommy Fleetwood



Fleetwood is coming off winning the Euro Tour’s Race to Dubai and is one of the best links players in the field this week. He is just too cheap and is worth rostering, despite his likely high ownership. Fleetwood is an excellent on par 5s, and his approach game is quickly becoming recognized as one of the best in the world. His price tag of $6,800 on Draftkings is at least $1,000 too cheap.

