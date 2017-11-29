Marcos Rojo and Jesse Lingard have been recalled to the Manchester United starting XI for their clash with Watford but there is still no start for the returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Man Utd Team News: Rojo & Lingard come in for Watford clash

Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford have made way in the two changes made by Jose Mourinho for Tuesday's crucial clash at Vicarage Road, with Rojo making his second appearance since ACL surgery and Lingard stepping up for only his second league start all season.

United 3/4 to beat Watford

But that means there is no starting spot for Ibrahimovic despite him having now made three substitute appearances since returning from a serious knee injury which kept him out for seven months.

United will change to a back three against the Hornets, with Marco Silva's side expected to line up in a similar shape.

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Kabasele, Prodl; Femenia, Hughes, Doucoure, Cleverley, Zeegelaar; Richarlison; Gray. Subs: Karnezis, Janmaat, Deeney, Wague, Carrillo, Capoue, Pereyra.

Man Utd: De Gea; Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo; Valencia, Pogba, Matic, Young; Lingard, Martial; Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Mata, McTominay, Darmian, Rashford, Ibrahimovic, Herrera.