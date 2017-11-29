West Ham United ‘will improve a lot under' Moyes - Masuaku

West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku believes the club will improve a lot under neewmanager David Moyes.

The former Manchester United handler was appointed after Slaven Bilic was shown the exit at the London Stadium outfit.

And after overseeing a loss and a draw in his first two games at the helm, the DR Congo player is confident the 54-year-old will turn around the fortunes of the Hammers.

“The new manager has changed some things – he’s more involved in training and if we make a mistake he will stop and explain what happened,” Masuaku told club website.

“With time we will improve a lot under him.”

Masuaku was deployed in a more attacking role in West Ham’s 1-1 draw against Leicester City last Friday and the wing-back has expressed his delight at being played further forward.

“I enjoyed playing an attacking role,” he added.

“When I was younger I played in that position so It’s not new for me.

“My ambition is to play every game. I’ve been involved in the last two, I want to keep going, keep working hard in training and be 100 percent match fit.”

Masuaku will be aiming to make his fourth start of the season when West Ham take on Everton in Wednesday’s English Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

And David Moyes will also be looking to secure his first win as Hammers' manager when they lock horns with his former employers.