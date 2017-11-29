Swansea City manager Paul Clement has backed striker Wilfried Bony to ‘start scoring goals’ for the club.

Wilfried Bony ‘will soon start scoring’ for Swansea City - Paul Clement

The Cote d’Ivoire international has yet to open his goalscoring account since his return to South Wales, from Manchester City.

The ex-Vitesse striker has battled with fitness so far this term, thus, making just seven appearances in all competitions for the Liberty Stadium outfit.

However, the Swans gaffer believes that Bony - who played all 90 minutes against Bournemouth last weekend - will discover his touch in front of goal sooner rather than later.

“He did really well. He led the line well and gave the team a real focal point,” Clement told club website.

“He scored what in my opinion was a good goal and if he continues to play like that, he will soon start scoring goals.

“I think Wilfried was a leader and a very important player when he was here previously,” he added.

“Since he came back, he has had to focus a lot on getting himself fit because he has picked up a couple of injuries.

“Hopefully now he is in a better place. He has got a really good 90 minutes under his belt and that will give him confidence.

“Let’s see if he can cope with two more games this week. I hope he can and I think he will.”

Bony will be aiming to open his goal account when Swansea trades tackles with Victor Moses’ Chelsea in Wednesday’s English Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge.