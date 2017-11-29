Ribery and Muller return to Bayern Munich training

Franck Ribery is back in training after two months out with a knee injury, while Bayern Munich team-mate Thomas Muller is also on the comeback trail after a month on the sidelines with a torn thigh muscle.

The return of the duo on Tuesday is a timely boost for the Bundesliga champions, who saw their lead at the top of the Bundesliga cut to three points after a 2-1 defeat at Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Ribery and Muller could be in contention for selection in the home match against Hannover at the weekend, while Rafinha also trained with the group after recovering from an ankle injury.

David Alaba stepped up his recovery from a back problem with a running session, but Bayern confirmed star striker Robert Lewandowski trained alone at the club's performance centre.