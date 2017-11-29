Sekope Kepu has been hit with a three-week suspension after the Australia prop's red card in Saturday's loss to Scotland.

Australia's Kepu lands three-week ban

The Wallabies fell to a 53-24 loss at Murrayfield, with Kepu's dismissal on the stroke of half-time playing into the hosts' hands.

Kepu was given his marching orders by referee Pascal Gauzere when he challenged Scotland's Hamish Watson at a ruck, ramming his shoulder into the flanker's head.

A World Rugby-appointed disciplinary committee charged him with a breach of law 10.4(h), which states that "a player must not charge into a ruck or maul. Charging includes any contact made without use of the arms, or without grasping a player".

The committee confirmed Kepu had accepted the official's decision was correct. His ban was reduced by 50 per cent from six weeks.

It will not apply until February and will run until March 4, meaning the Waratahs star will miss the start of the Super Rugby season.