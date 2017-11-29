The list of head-coaching hopefuls is dwindling for Tennessee.

Tennessee rejected by Duke’s David Cutcliffe, report says

After an uprising by Volunteers fans forced the program to back out of a deal with Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, athletic director John Currie is now targeting secondary candidates, including Duke coach David Cutliffe, who showed no interest in the gig, ESPN.com reported.

Cutcliffe, 63, was the offensive coordinator at Tennessee on two separate occasions under Phillip Fulmer with a head-coaching run at Ole Miss sandwiched in between. Since, Cutcliffe has won two ACC Coach of the Year awards at Duke since taking over the program in 2008.

Tennessee alum Jason Witten also denied interest in the opening Monday.

Tee Martin, the offensive coordinator at USC and the Tennessee quarterback who led the team to victory in the BCS title game following the 1998 season, reportedly also is being considered for the job.