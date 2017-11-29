Raiders coach Jack Del Rio has softened his opinion of the hard hit on wide receiver Amari Cooper that left him with a concussion.

Amari Cooper injury update: Jack Del Rio softens 'vicious' remark; Raider WR remains in protocol

After Sunday's game, Del Rio, clearly angered by Broncos safety Darian Stewart's hit, called it "vicious."

After re-watching video of the play, the Raiders coach admitted to reporters Monday that Stewart’s hit wasn’t as malicious as he first thought.

“In looking at it, and being honest, I think Amari did duck his head as the guy was approaching,” he said (via the East Bay Times). “That makes it a little harder on the defender and that was probably the one piece that I didn’t have access to prior to that comment.

“The reality is it’s harder to be on a defensive guy when the offensive guy is ducking his head. That makes it a little more complicated.”

Del Rio said Cooper remains in the league's concussion protocol, adding that Cooper may have tweaked an ankle on the same play.

“He’s with the trainers and doctors,” Del Rio said. “Once we get cleared to go with him, then we will.”

Stewart was assessed a 15-yard penalty on the play for unsportsmanlike conduct, and Cooper didn’t play the final two-plus quarters of Oakland's 21-14 win. He walked off with the help of two trainers rather than being carted off.

“It was a vicious hit,” Del Rio told reporters afterward (via NBC Sports Bay Area). “It’s the kind we’re trying to remove from our game, quite frankly. You see less and less of those. I’m sure the league will take a hard look at it. Those are the kinds of impact hits that don’t need to be a part of our game right now. The guy is clearly defensive less and got targeted right in the head. There’s a chance to hit in the strike zone and be somewhere else and not be there like that.”

The Raiders face the visiting Giants on Sunday with the prospect of being without their top two receivers, Cooper because of the concussion and Michael Crabtree, who was suspended Monday for his part in a first-quarter fight with the Broncos' Aqib Talib.