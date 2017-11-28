The Chicago Blackhawks made easy work of the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night — but they couldn't have done so without the help of Alex DeBrincat.

Blackhawks' DeBrincat nets first career hat trick against Ducks

The 19-year-old netted three goals on Monday, recording his first career hat trick. He is the second-youngest Blackhawk to net a hat trick in franchise history.

DeBrincat got his first goal just more than 16 minutes into the game after catching a pass from Nick Schmaltz and punching it in for Chicago's second goal of the night.

DeBrincat struck again in the second period, catching Ryan Hartman's failed shot to score on the rebound.

Then, with nearly six minutes left in the second period, DeBrincat received a pass from Patrick Kane right in front of the net to score his third goal of the night, and his first career hat trick.