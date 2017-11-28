Basketball: Varejao leads Brazil, Serbia stay perfect in World Cup qualifying

Brazil and Serbia maintained their perfect starts to FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying on Monday.

Two-time World Cup champions Brazil had another comfortable win, while Serbia cruised past Georgia.

We wrap up Monday's results from around the continents.

AMERICAS

Fresh from a 13-point win over Chile, Brazil cruised to a 72-60 success against Venezuela in Rio de Janeiro.

Formerly of the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, Anderson Varejao starred with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Also in Group B, Chile posted their first win by beating Colombia 74-69.

In Group D, the Dominican Republic overcame Canada 88-76 and the U.S. Virgin Islands claimed a 93-85 win over the Bahamas.

EUROPE

Olympic silver medallists Serbia beat Georgia 105-87 to go 2-0, while Germany are also two for two in Group G after dismantling Austria 90-49.

Miroslav Raduljica led the way for Serbia, hitting 14 of 18 free throws on his way to putting up 28 points.

France, the Czech Republic and Greece also kept up their 100 per cent starts at the expense of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland and Israel respectively.

Blake Schilb sunk five three-pointers in the fourth quarter to nab victory for the Czechs in Helsinki.

Russia, Estonia and Bulgaria got their first wins of the qualifying tournament, condemning Belgium, Great Britain and Iceland to 0-2 records in the process.

ASIA

Australia and the Phillipines moved into 2-0 records in Group B.

Daniel Kickert (22 points) helped Australia ease past Japan 82-58 in Adelaide, while the Phillipines beat Chinese Taipei 90-83.

In Group D, Kazakhstan claimed an 82-76 overtime win against Iraq and Iran crushed Qatar 65-39.