NFL: Talib and Crabtree each suspended two games for fight

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree were each suspended for two games following their fight in Sunday's game between the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders.

Talib, Crabtree each suspended two games for fight

Broncos cornerback Talib and Raiders receiver Crabtree were suspended for a "series of flagrant violations" that set off a brawl during the first quarter of Oakland's 21-14 win.

NFL vice-president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote separate letters to Talib and Crabtree, berating the latter for also punching Broncos cornerback Chris Harris.

"Your actions triggered a melee and endangered various sideline and league personnel, including one of our game officials who was injured trying to maintain control of the situation," Runyan told Crabtree.

"Finally, during the ensuing altercation, you grabbed and twisted that same opponent's facemask and threw a punch at him.

"Such actions have no place in this game, engender ill will between teams, and lead to further confrontations."

Runyan scolded Talib for tossing Crabtree's helmet toward the sideline, possibly endangering others.

He also cited Talib as the instigator for ripping off a chain from Crabtree's neck for the second straight year.

The two will have three days to appeal their suspensions.

If they stand, which is likely, Crabtree will miss games against the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs.

Talib will be out for contests against the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Both will be eligible to return to the active roster on December 11.