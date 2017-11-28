Patriots' Martellus Bennett, Nate Ebner land on injured reserve

Martellus Bennett is being shut down for the season after just two games with the Patriots.

Patriots' Martellus Bennett headed for injured reserve, report says

The team announced Monday that the veteran tight end has been placed on injured reserve along with special teams standout Nate Ebner.

Bennett had been dealing with a shoulder and hamstring injury that forced him to miss practice and sit out Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Bennett was released from the Packers earlier this month after he failed "to disclose a physical condition." However, he was quick to dispute this claim, saying the team doctor knew he had a torn rotator cuff and was "trying to cover his own ass."

It didn't take long for the Patriots to claim Bennett off waivers and bring him back to New England for his second stint with the team.

Bennett, 30, had six catches for 53 yards in his two games with the Patriots.

Ebner injured his knee on a fake punt Sunday. He was a second-team All-Pro selection for his special teams work last season.