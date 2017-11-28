Kam Chancellor's season is officially over.

Kam Chancellor injury update: Seahawks safety officially out for season

During his Monday appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle, coach Pete Carroll confirmed that the Seahawks safety will miss the remainder of the season with a neck injury.

"He's not going to make it back this year," Carroll said. "Beyond that, it's up to him."

Chancellor was hurt in the Seahawks' Week 10 win over the Cardinals and has remained sidelined since. The team had anticipated he would be out the rest of the year after visiting multiple doctors to have the neck injury examined.

The loss is a significant blow to Seattle's secondary after cornerback Richard Sherman was also ruled out for the remainder of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Chancellor, 29, was selected by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft and had missed just one game in his first four seasons before being limited to 11 games in 2015 and 12 games in 2016. He finishes this season with 34 tackles, 49 combined, and a forced fumble in nine games.