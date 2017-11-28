I-League 2017: East Bengal vs Aizawl FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

East Bengal begin their I-League journey on Tuesday against defending champions Aizawl FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The Indian football giants have not won the premier Indian league for fourteen seasons and will be eyeing a winning start to their season against the reigning champions.

Game East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Date Tuesday, November 28 Time 8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast Live on Star Sports 2 and HD.

India TV channels Online streams Star Sports 2/HD Hotstar

Team News

Injured -Doubtful -Key Players -East Bengal have no injury concerns ahead of their opening game. Their Brazilian defender who was suffering from a slight injury have recovered and is likely to start tomorrow alongside Gurwinder in central defence. As we have seen during the pre-season friendlies, Jamil is fielding only one striker and that is Willis Plaza. Brazilian Charles D'Souza comes as a substitute as the game progress. Promising defender Mehtab Sing, who was down with fever in the last couple of days is fit and is all set to make his I-League debut. Laldanmawia Ralte too had injury issues but the winger has recovered and will start tomorrow against his old club along with Brandon Vanlalremdika.Injured -Doubtful - NoneKey Players -

Aizawl too will lineup in a 4-1-4-1 formation with Alfred Jaryan operating at the midfield. Leonce Dodoz who joined Aizawl for the I-League will start on the right flank with Japanese striker Yugo Kobayashi operating as the lone striker upfront.

GAME PREVIEW

East Bengal have not won the I-League title for 14 seasons and will be desperate to bring the trophy home this time. They brought on board Aizawl FC's I-League winning coach Khalid Jamil in hope that the Indian coach will repeat his feat and guide the club to glory. Jamil's journey with East Bengal has been smooth so far. He won the Calcutta Football League (CFL), which was his first assignment as the coach but his credibilities will be judged on whether he wins the I-League for the club.

The giants from Kolkata have managed to get several quality players in their squad this season. In fact on paper, East Bengal look the strongest side in the tournament, ahead of their rivals Mohun Bagan. They have roped in former Bagan midfield general Katsumi Yusa. The Japanese will pair up with Mahmoud Al Amna who was the chief architect behind Aizawl's I-League triumph last season. They also boast of quite a few big Indian names like Arnab Mondal, Mohammed Rafique, Salam Ranjan Singh.

With a strong squad and a great coach, The Red and Golds are expected to bring home the much elusive I-League title.

East Bengal's opponents Aizawl FC have a long season ahead. Along with I-League, the reigning champions have the AFC competitions to look forward to. Unfortunately, 80 percent of their title-winning squad left the club this season but they have managed to sign quality local players.

On paper, Aizawl are certainly not on the same level as East Bengal in terms of quality but it is impossible to rule the defending champions out of the contest. The fans in Kolkata are up for a mouth watering clash on Tuesday night.