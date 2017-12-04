If there's one bit of good news in our Week 13 fantasy defense rankings, it's that the Broncos D/ST might finally be worth playing. Other than that, the top options aren't as strong as usual, and the potential waiver wire pickups are riskier than usual.

Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense

The Chargers (vs. Browns) are one waiver pickup that provides little risk, as their recent strong play couple with their dream matchup makes them a must-start. After that, the Bears (vs. 49ers -- might depend on who starts at QB for San Francisco), Dolphins (vs. Broncos), Redskins (@ Cowboys) and Titans (vs. Texans) are the next top pickups options, but none of them are all that inspiring, even with some favorable matchups.

But if not them, then who? The Lions and Ravens have been two of the more bankable fantasy defenses all year, and they play each, given them both mediocre matchups. Even worse are the Saints and Panthers, who play each other and have bad matchups. The Vkings (@ Falcons) and Seahawks (vs. Eagles) don't have great matchups either. The Patriots (@ Bills) and Chiefs (@ Jets) are heavily owned and don't have bad matchups, but are either really that good? Ditto for the aforementioned Broncos.

Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often. And here's how you could lose in fantasy this week.

Chicago Bears vs. 49ers. If Jimmy Garoppolo starts at QB, lower the Bears a bit. If C.J. Beathard (knee) starts, have them in your lineups. San Francisco has allowed at least three sacks and two turnovers in all but one of Beathard's five starts.

These rankings are for standard leagues