If there's one bit of good news in our Week 13 fantasy defense rankings, it's that the Broncos D/ST might finally be worth playing. Other than that, the top options aren't as strong as usual, and the potential waiver wire pickups are riskier than usual.
The Chargers (vs. Browns) are one waiver pickup that provides little risk, as their recent strong play couple with their dream matchup makes them a must-start. After that, the Bears (vs. 49ers -- might depend on who starts at QB for San Francisco), Dolphins (vs. Broncos), Redskins (@ Cowboys) and Titans (vs. Texans) are the next top pickups options, but none of them are all that inspiring, even with some favorable matchups.
But if not them, then who? The Lions and Ravens have been two of the more bankable fantasy defenses all year, and they play each, given them both mediocre matchups. Even worse are the Saints and Panthers, who play each other and have bad matchups. The Vkings (@ Falcons) and Seahawks (vs. Eagles) don't have great matchups either. The Patriots (@ Bills) and Chiefs (@ Jets) are heavily owned and don't have bad matchups, but are either really that good? Ditto for the aforementioned Broncos.
Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense
8
Chicago Bears vs. 49ers. If Jimmy Garoppolo starts at QB, lower the Bears a bit. If C.J. Beathard (knee) starts, have them in your lineups. San Francisco has allowed at least three sacks and two turnovers in all but one of Beathard's five starts.
These rankings are for standard leagues
|1
|
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Colts. Even in a somewhat "disappointing" performance against Blaine Gabbert last week, Jacksonville still had two takeaways and a defensive TD. Expect the good times to continue in this favorable matchup.
|2
|
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Browns. One of the hottest fantasy D/STs, the Chargers have had six sacks, 10 takeaways, and three defensive TDs the past three games. And now they face the Browns.
|3
|
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Bengals. The Bengals managed just 14 points while allowing four sacks and two takeaways when these teams met in Week 7. And while this game is in Cincinnati, the Steelers fierce pass rush will travel and make life difficult for Andy Dalton, who's notorious for struggling in prime-time games.
|4
|
Los Angeles Rams @ Cardinals. Arizona hasn't been quite as bad as expected with Blaine Gabbert under center, scoring 48 points and only allowing three sacks against the Texans and Jaguars. But the Cardinals have committed multiple turnovers in each game, and the Rams are due for some takeaways after failing to record one in tough matchups against Minnesota and New Orleans the past two weeks. In their three previous contests, one of which included a shutout in the UK against Arizona, the Rams had nine takeaways while allowing just 24 total offensive points.
|5
|
Philadelphia Eagles @ Seahawks. The Seahawks generally don't allow a ton of fantasy points to D/STs, but they are known to allow sacks. Prior to last week's game against San Francisco, Russell Wilson had been sacked 10 times in his previous three contests. Philadelphia brings pressure (17 sacks in its past five games) and creates turnovers (11 in that span), so we think the Eagles can cause problems for the Seahawks.
|6
|
Denver Broncos @ Dolphins. Miami has allowed eight sacks and eight takeaways the past two games. Even a Denver defense that has struggled in fantasy circles this year can put up points against them, regardless of who's under center.
|7
|
New England Patriots @ Bills. The Patriots defense has its mojo back, limiting points and posting multiple takeaways in each of the past three games. The Bills are fairly efficient when Tyrod Taylor is at quarterback, but we still expect New England to keep rolling with a solid performance here.
|8
|
|9
|
Kansas City Chiefs @ Jets. The Chiefs defense isn't that good and the Jets offense isn't that bad, but somehow, both find a way to put up/give up fantasy points. Admittedly, it's been more of a struggle lately for the Chiefs, but relatively tough matchups might be to blame for that. Expect a bounce back here, as the Jets have allowed nine sacks, three takeaways, and two D/ST touchdowns the past two weeks.
|10
|
Baltimore Ravens vs. Lions. A banged-up Matthew Stafford could be big for the Ravens, who continue to have as high of a ceiling as any fantasy D/ST. Detroit's fantasy points allowed to defenses is skewed by a five-turnover, three-TD game to New Orleans earlier this year, as they've been tough to score on otherwise, but last week against Minnesota, Detroit gave up three sacks and two takeaways while scoring 23 points. Something similar sounds about right for the Ravens, but considering this game is in Baltimore, the upside is there for more.
|11
|
Detroit Lions @ Ravens. For as bad as Joe Flacco has been much of this year, Baltimore hasn't given up many points to fantasy defenses. Multiple INTs wouldn't be a shock here, even from a Detroit defense that's had a little more trouble than usual creating turnovers lately, but unless the Lions get a touchdown, it will likely be merely a "good", not "great", performance.
|12
|
Miami Dolphins vs. Broncos. Trevor Siemian is back under center for the Broncos, but it really doesn't matter. Denver's offense is a trainwreck no matter who's at QB, allowing the third-most fantasy points to D/STs. Miami's defense is among the worst in fantasy, but it proved against the Patriots of all teams last week it can take advantage of mistakes. Expect more than a few mistakes by Denver this week.
|13
|
Washington Redskins @ Cowboys. Dak Prescott has thrown five INTs the past two games, and Washington's defense has picked off six passes in its past four games. Washington has also had six sacks the past two weeks while the Cowboys have given up 14 QB takedowns over the past three games. Given the trends, this looks like a good spot for the Redskins defense.
|14
|
Tennessee Titans vs. Texans. Any D/ST can put up points against a Tom Savage-led offense. Houston has turned it over 10 times in the past four weeks while averaging 15.5 points per game. Tennessee posted eight sacks last week and has had pockets of multi-turnover games this year, so there is upside here.
|15
|
Oakland Raiders vs. Giants. The Giants switching from Eli Manning to Geno Smith gives the Raiders D/ST some sleeper appeal this week. In a similar QB matchup last week, Oakland had five sacks and its first interception of the season against Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian.
|16
|Minnesota Vikings @ Falcons
|17
|New Orleans Saints vs. Panthers
|18
|Carolina Panthers @ Saints
|19
|Arizona Cardinals vs. Rams
|20
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Packers
|21
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. Steelers
|22
|Seattle Seahawks vs. Eagles
|23
|San Francisco 49ers @ Bears
|24
|Green Bay Packers vs. Bucs
|25
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Redskins
|26
|Atlanta Falcons vs. Vikings
|27
|New York Giants @ Raiders
|28
|Houston Texans @ Titans
|29
|Indianapolis Colts @ Jaguars
|30
|New York Jets vs. Chiefs
|31
|Cleveland Browns @ Chargers
|32
|Buffalo Bills vs. Patriots