Ravichandran Ashwin has set his sights on 600 Test wickets, having become the quickest bowler to reach 300 on Monday.

Ashwin targets 600 scalps after record-breaking run to 300

Off-spinner Ashwin took eight wickets across India's innings-and-239-run win over Sri Lanka in the second Test of the three-match series.

On his 54th Test appearance, Ashwin moved past 300 scalps in two games fewer than the previous record holder – Australia's fearsome pacer Dennis Lillee.

And the 31-year-old believes he has plenty left in the tank to aim for the legends of the game, having felt re-energised by his and Ravindra Jadeja's recent rest from internationals.

"I really hope I can go on to double these 300 wickets. I've only played 50 Tests," said Ashwin.

"It's not easy bowling spin, it looks like you're just ambling up. But there's a lot behind it.

"We've bowled a lot of overs, me and Jaddu [Jadeja]. And the break has helped, I'm a lot more fresher now comparatively.

"I've worked on different releases for it and now that we are travelling, I think I needed that extra bit.

"It has been a longer break than I've been used to over the last few years.

"But I did have a good stint in Worcester and I learnt a lot of things. As you can see, I've worked on different loadings, different actions. It's also helped my patience, wickets haven't come quickly."