India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shattered Dennis Lillee's long-standing record of fewest matches taken to claim 300 Test wickets in a crushing defeat of Sri Lanka on Monday.

Ashwin joins 300 club: The Opta numbers behind the spin king's record-breaking exploits

Ashwin took 4-63 in his 54th Test after also claiming four wickets in the first innings as Sri Lanka were dismissed for only 166, losing by an innings and 239 runs in Nagpur on day four.

Lillee reached the landmark in his 56th match, 36 years ago to the day that Ashwin bettered the Australia great's exploits.

Ashwin has bamboozled some of the world's best batsman since making his Test debut six years ago.

Here we look at the Opta numbers behind the 31-year-old tweaker's incredible achievement.

- This is the third consecutive year in which Ashwin has taken over 50 Test wickets - last year being his most successful with 72 scalps.

- He has claimed 216 of his 300 dismissals on home soil in 34 matches, compared to 84 from 20 overseas.

- Ashwin has taken considerably more wickets against Australia than other opponent in the longest format, claiming 71 from 14 matches.

- His best average with the ball is against South Africa, taking 31 wickets in only five matches at 14.61 apiece.

- David Warner is the batsman who has suffered the most against Ashwin in Tests, falling to the spinner nine times with Alastair Cook and Ed Cowan not far behind on seven.

- As many as 163 of his dismissals have been catches, with 59 bowled, 71 leg before and just the seven stumped.

- The third innings has been Ashwin's most profitable, taking 96 wickets. He has an impressive average of only 16.01 in taking 59 wickets in the fourth innings of Tests.

- It is only 14 months ago that Ashwin reached the 200 wicket mark by dismissing New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.