Conference championship week is here, meaning we're one step closer to the College Football Playoff.

Week 14 bowl projections: Auburn moves in College Football Playoff for now

That also affects the 2017-18 college football bowl schedule, which features 40 games between FBS teams and culminates with the championship game on Jan. 8 in Atlanta. This year's semifinals will be played on Jan. 1 for the first time since 2014 at the Rose and Sugar bowls.

MORE: Watch college football live and on-demand with fuboTV

Sporting News is ready for Week 14. We have Clemson vs. Auburn in the Sugar Bowl and Oklahoma vs. Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl Game. We also have the Tigers and Sooners in the championship game, for at least a week. Georgia and Miami control their destiny, and Ohio State and Alabama are still in the mix.

Sporting News has projections for every game. Here they are (teams in bold are confirmed to their bowls):

Week 14 college football bowl projections

DATE BOWL GAME PROJECTED TEAMS Dec. 16 R+L Carrier New Orleans Bowl Georgia State vs. Louisiana Tech Dec. 16 AutoNation Cure Bowl SMU vs. Central Michigan Dec. 16 Las Vegas Bowl Arizona State vs. Fresno State Dec. 16 Gildan New Mexico Bowl San Diego State vs. MTSU Dec. 16 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl Akron vs. Appalachian State Dec. 19 Boca Raton Bowl USF vs. Marshall Dec. 20 Frisco Bowl Wyoming vs. UCLA Dec. 21 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl Temple vs. FIU Dec. 22 Popeyes Bahamas Bowl Ohio vs. UAB Dec. 22 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Western Michigan vs. Utah State Dec. 23 Birmingham Bowl Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Dec. 23 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Western Kentucky vs. Army Dec. 23 Dollar General Bowl Toledo vs. Troy Dec. 24 Hawaii Bowl Houston vs. Boise State Dec. 26 Cactus Bowl West Virginia vs. Utah Dec. 26 Quick Lane Bowl Northern Illinois* vs. Duke Dec. 26 Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl Kansas State vs. North Texas Dec. 27 Independence Bowl Southern Miss vs. Texas Tech Dec. 27 New Era Pinstripe Bowl Iowa vs. Virginia Dec. 27 Texas Bowl Iowa State vs. Oregon Dec. 27 Foster Farms Bowl Arizona vs. Purdue Dec. 28 Military Bowl by Northrop Grunman Navy vs. Boston College Dec. 28 Camping World Bowl Oklahoma State vs. Florida State Dec. 28 Valero Alamo Bowl TCU vs. Washington Dec. 28 SDCCU Holiday Bowl Stanford vs. Michigan Dec. 29 Belk Bowl Wake Forest vs. Missouri Dec. 29 Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl N.C. State vs. Kentucky Dec. 29 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Penn State vs. Notre Dame Dec. 30 TaxSlayer Bowl Virginia Tech vs. Texas A&M Dec. 30 AutoZone Liberty Bowl Texas vs. Mississippi State Dec. 30 Hyundai Sun Bowl Washington State vs. Louisville Dec. 30 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl Colorado State vs. Arkansas State Dec. 30 Fiesta Bowl USC vs. Ohio State Dec. 30 Orange Bowl Alabama vs. Miami Jan. 1 Outback Bowl Northwestern vs. South Carolina Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl Michigan State vs. LSU Jan. 1 Peach Bowl UCF vs. Georgia

College Football Playoff projections

BOWL GAME

PROJECTED TEAMS Rose Bowl Game (Playoff semifinal) Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma Sugar Bowl (Playoff semifinal) Clemson vs. Auburn College Football Playoff championship Clemson vs. Oklahoma

Dec. 19 Boca Raton Bowl USF vs. Marshall