Week 14 bowl projections: Auburn moves in College Football Playoff for now

Conference championship week is here, meaning we're one step closer to the College Football Playoff.
That also affects the 2017-18 college football bowl schedule, which features 40 games between FBS teams and culminates with the championship game on Jan. 8 in Atlanta. This year's semifinals will be played on Jan. 1 for the first time since 2014 at the Rose and Sugar bowls.
Sporting News is ready for Week 14. We have Clemson vs. Auburn in the Sugar Bowl and Oklahoma vs. Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl Game. We also have the Tigers and Sooners in the championship game, for at least a week. Georgia and Miami control their destiny, and Ohio State and Alabama are still in the mix.
Sporting News has projections for every game. Here they are (teams in bold are confirmed to their bowls):
Week 14 college football bowl projections
|DATE
|BOWL GAME
|PROJECTED TEAMS
|Dec. 16
|R+L Carrier New Orleans Bowl
|Georgia State vs. Louisiana Tech
|Dec. 16
|AutoNation Cure Bowl
|SMU vs. Central Michigan
|Dec. 16
|Las Vegas Bowl
|Arizona State vs. Fresno State
|Dec. 16
|Gildan New Mexico Bowl
|San Diego State vs. MTSU
|Dec. 16
|Raycom Media Camellia Bowl
|Akron vs. Appalachian State
|Dec. 19
|Boca Raton Bowl
|USF vs. Marshall
|Dec. 20
|Frisco Bowl
|Wyoming vs. UCLA
|Dec. 21
|Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
|Temple vs. FIU
|Dec. 22
|Popeyes Bahamas Bowl
|Ohio vs. UAB
|Dec. 22
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Western Michigan vs. Utah State
|Dec. 23
|Birmingham Bowl
|Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic
|Dec. 23
|Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
|Western Kentucky vs. Army
|Dec. 23
|Dollar General Bowl
|Toledo vs. Troy
|Dec. 24
|Hawaii Bowl
|Houston vs. Boise State
|Dec. 26
|Cactus Bowl
|West Virginia vs. Utah
|Dec. 26
|Quick Lane Bowl
|Northern Illinois* vs. Duke
|Dec. 26
|Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl
|Kansas State vs. North Texas
|Dec. 27
|Independence Bowl
|Southern Miss vs. Texas Tech
|Dec. 27
|New Era Pinstripe Bowl
|Iowa vs. Virginia
|Dec. 27
|Texas Bowl
|Iowa State vs. Oregon
|Dec. 27
|Foster Farms Bowl
|Arizona vs. Purdue
|Dec. 28
|Military Bowl by Northrop Grunman
|Navy vs. Boston College
|Dec. 28
|Camping World Bowl
|Oklahoma State vs. Florida State
|Dec. 28
|Valero Alamo Bowl
|TCU vs. Washington
|Dec. 28
|SDCCU Holiday Bowl
|Stanford vs. Michigan
|Dec. 29
|Belk Bowl
|Wake Forest vs. Missouri
|Dec. 29
|Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
|N.C. State vs. Kentucky
|Dec. 29
|Goodyear Cotton Bowl
|Penn State vs. Notre Dame
|Dec. 30
|TaxSlayer Bowl
|Virginia Tech vs. Texas A&M
|Dec. 30
|AutoZone Liberty Bowl
|Texas vs. Mississippi State
|Dec. 30
|Hyundai Sun Bowl
|Washington State vs. Louisville
|Dec. 30
|Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl
|Colorado State vs. Arkansas State
|Dec. 30
|Fiesta Bowl
|USC vs. Ohio State
|Dec. 30
|Orange Bowl
|Alabama vs. Miami
|Jan. 1
|Outback Bowl
|Northwestern vs. South Carolina
|Jan. 1
|Citrus Bowl
|Michigan State vs. LSU
|Jan. 1
|Peach Bowl
|UCF vs. Georgia
Dec. 19 Boca Raton Bowl USF vs. Marshall
College Football Playoff projections
|
BOWL GAME
|PROJECTED TEAMS
|Rose Bowl Game (Playoff semifinal)
|Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma
|Sugar Bowl (Playoff semifinal)
|Clemson vs. Auburn
|College Football Playoff championship
|Clemson vs. Oklahoma