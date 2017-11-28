The dozen (so far) FBS schools that have made coaching changes this season are on the hook for more than $60 million in buyouts owed to their former coaches, according to contracts examined by USA TODAY Sports.

Fired college football coaches owed more than $60M in buyouts

Context? In the College Football Playoff era, facilities arms races and huge salaries for high-profile coaches are the norm.

Yet, USA Today noted, according to the most recently available financial reports to the NCAA (the 2015-16 academic year), 177 of 230 Division I public universities said they spent less than $60 million on their entire athletics programs.

This long holiday weekend brought the firings of Arkansas’ Bret Bielema ($5.9 million buyout), Nebraska’s Mike Riley ($6.6 million), Arizona State’s Todd Graham ($12.3 million) and Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin ($10.4 million). That's $35.2 million for those four alone. UCLA owes Jim Mora $12.2 million and Tennessee owes Butch Jones $8.3 million. Florida hasn't announced its settlement with Jim McElwain, so that $60 million surely will grow.

Some schools will get some off-set relief if their fired coaches are hired elsewhere, but some will owe their fired coaches their full buyout amounts regardless of whether they take other jobs. That's the situation Arizona State and Texas A&M face with Graham and Sumlin, respectively.

There's this side of the coaching math equation, too, USA Today noted: A university hiring away a coach from another program might have to make a payment for the coach to escape his contract — a cost routinely absorbed by the hiring school.

Red-hot coaching candidate Scott Frost's contract, for example, requires a $3 million payment to UCF if he leaves for — oh, let's just pick a school — Nebraska. Taking into account Riley's buyout, that bumps the Cornhuskers' cost of doing business to almost $10 million.