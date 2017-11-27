Week 13 of Premier League action is now in the books and it’s not long now before “week” 14 is upon us. More specifically, the deadline for the Goal game will come this Tuesday (November 28th) at 7:45pm, so be sure to make any changes to your team before then. In the interim, check out the players who most impressed over the weekend.

Fantasy Football: Sigurdsson and Sterling lead Goal's Fantasy Team of the Week

GK: Lukasz Fabianski - Swansea - 1 Game, 5 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 9 Points

DF: Marvin Zeegelaar - Watford - 1 Game, 2 Assists, 1 Clean Sheet = 13 Points

There are few outside the Zeegelaar household who would’ve tipped him to be our Fantasy Player of the Week, yet here we are. He has replaced Jose Holebas to great effect, having notched these two assists and now earning a clean sheet in each of his two starts. The big question here is if he can keep the starting left back spot but, if he can, he could prove to be a valuable asset.

DF: Ashley Young - Manchester United - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

DF: Mamadou Sakho - Crystal Palace - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Goal Conceded = 8 Points

MF: Raheem Sterling - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

It seems like every week there’s at least one Manchester City midfielder in this article every week, and now it’s Sterling’s turn. Obviously all points count, though it should be noted that the assist came from an earned penalty and the goal came from a deflection off the Englishman’s thigh. He is always a great option when on the pitch, but could well be rotated against Southampton midweek.

MF: Dusan Tadic - Southampton - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

MF: Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

MF: Gylfi Sigurdsson - Everton - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

It’s great to see Sigurdsson finally popping up with a solid Fantasy performance this season. His goal was an excellently taken one and was a good reminder of what he can do for both Everton and your team. That being said, his usage has been highly questionable under interim manager David Unsworth and definitely hampers his value. Like many of his teammates, it would be wise to wait on Sigurdsson until Everton’s managerial situation settles.

MF: Will Hughes - Watford - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

FWD: Charlie Austin - Southampton - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 12 Points

There have been plenty of concerns about his health over the years, but never about his ability to put the ball in the back of the net. The latter was certainly the case as the Englishman picked up a brace against Everton on Sunday, and Austin such could be a sneaky pick up this week as he aims to hold down a starting place long-term.

FWD: Sergio Aguero - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points