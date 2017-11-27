Australia are paying no attention to Wayne Bennett's mind games after he said England will "probably not" beat the holders in the Rugby League World Cup final on Saturday.

Kangaroos not buying Bennett's defeatist remarks

England ended a 22-year wait to reach the final with a dramatic victory over Tonga, the Pacific Islanders' stunning late fightback proving to be in vain.

Bennett stated that a repeat of England's semi-final performance against the Kangaroos at Suncorp Stadium this weekend would be unlikely to deny his fellow Australians back-to-back World Cup triumphs.

The England head coach, whose side lost to the joint-hosts 18-4 in the tournament opener, said the underdogs will "still go to the game" in Brisbane and his comments have not been taken seriously by members of the Australia squad.

Kangaroos prop David Klemmer said: "That's just how Wayne is. He is probably trying to take the heat off England at the moment, but we know what they are capable of.

"They have attacking strike across the park, big bodies and they are very passionate about representing their country.

"Wayne Bennett is one of the greatest coaches in rugby league and he will probably have some sort of plan for us this week and he'll be telling the England fellas how to beat Australia. We know we are up for an almighty fight."

Forward Wade Graham said: "I don't read too much into that.

"We are expecting a better version of them and they are expecting a better version of us [than in last month's group-stage meeting].

"It was our first game together in the tournament when we met each other and both teams have no doubt improved in a lot of areas."