Zhang rallies to claim Hawaii Open

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Top seed Zhang Shuai came from a set down to beat Jang Su-jeong in the final of the Hawaii Open.

China's Zhang was bagelled in the first set before she rallied to claim a 0-6 6-2 6-3 victory on Sunday.

Zhang needed just over two hours to lift the trophy, having finished runner-up at the WTA 125K series tournament last year.

"This year I came back, because last year, I had a little feeling, really sad, because I made the final, but [didn't] win," Zhang said during her on-court post-match interview. 

"That's why this year, I came back. I'm so happy to win this year."

