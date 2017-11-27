The term "next man up" has become a cliche in sports, describing how players step up for an injured teammate.

NBA wrap: Grizzlies' losing streak reaches 8 games following loss to Nets

The Memphis Grizzlies are still waiting for that man to step forward in the absence of star point guard Mike Conley.

Memphis lost its eighth straight game Sunday, 98-88 to the Nets, with Conley sidelined by injury. And once again, the Grizzlies (7-12) looked lost without him.

Conley has been hampered all season by a sore left heel and Achilles tendon. He hasn't played since Nov. 15 while undergoing treatment. Although he's due to be evaluated again this week, the fear is he'll be sidelined even longer.

After jumping out to a 5-1 start this season, the Grizzlies have now lost 11 of 13 games. The loss of Conley (17.1 points, 4.1 assists per game) has definitely hurt, but several things went wrong Sunday against the 7-12 Nets that had nothing to do with Conley. After being tied 47-all at the half, Memphis came out flat in the third quarter. They gave up easy baskets on defense, and the Nets controlled the boards, especially on the offensive glass. Despite getting some open looks on offense, the Grizzlies' shots didn't fall.

The result: The Nets built a 19-point lead in the third quarter. Although Memphis rallied to cut the margin to five in the fourth, it wasn't enough.

Coach David Fizdale became a media darling and fan favorite last season in his first year at the Grizzlies' helm. He needs a healthy Conley to keep this season from going down the drain.

Studs of the Night

Point guard Mike James came off the bench for the Suns and scored 26 points, with seven assists and five rebounds, in a losing effort.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points and had 12 rebounds in the T-Wolves' 119-108 win over the Suns.

Duds of the Night

The Heat and Bulls got off to a terrible start Sunday in Chicago. The Bulls led 13-7 after one quarter. That's the third-fewest combined points in a first quarter since the NBA adopted the shot clock for the 1954-55 season. The two teams shot a combined 6 for 43 from the field in the first quarter Sunday.

Highlights

Hassan Whiteside looked like he wanted to posterize someone on this thunderous dunk, but nobody took the bait.

What's Next

Cavaliers (12-7) at 76ers (11-7) 7 p.m. ET — Many basketball insiders have been comparing 76ers rookie Ben Simmons to LeBron James for a couple of years, and James has said he doesn't mind the comparisons. Monday we'll find out happens when they meet on the court for the first time. Simmons sat out Saturday's game with an elbow injury but is expected back against the Cavs.