Packers vs. Steelers: Score, results, highlights from Sunday night game in Pittsburgh

Packers vs. Steelers: Score, live updates for Sunday night game in Pittsburgh

Chris Boswell kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 31-28 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers (9-2) regained possession with 17 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the score tied. Ben Roethlisberger completed two passes to Antonio Brown and another to Le'Veon Bell, putting Boswell in position to hit the game-winner. Roethlisberger threw for four touchdowns in the contest, while Brown registered 169 receiving yards and two scores.

Brett Hundley totaled 245 passing yards and three touchdowns for the Packers (5-6). Jamaal Williams also tallied two total scores in the losing effort.

Sporting News provided live updates throughout Sunday’s game. Here’s how Pittsburgh came away with the home win (all times Eastern).

Packers vs. Steelers: Score, results, highlights

FINAL: Steelers 31, Packers 28

11:34 p.m.: Chris Boswell’s kick from 53 yards away is good and the Steelers come away with the three-point win.

11:33 p.m.: Chris Boswell is set to attempt a game-winning 53-yard field goal for the Steelers.

11:31 p.m.: Roethlisberger connects with Brown again, this time for 14 yards as the Steelers move to Green Bay’s 33.

11:30 p.m.: Antonio Brown keeps his feet inbounds and completes a 25-yard reception, moving Pittsburgh to its 45 with 11 seconds to play.

11:26 p.m.: Green Bay goes three-and-out and it punts. Pittsburgh will have one last chance to win in regulation as it gets the ball back at its 29 with 17 seconds remaining.

11:23 p.m.: Pittsburgh moves into Green Bay territory but it's forced to punt after Roethlisberger throws an incomplete pass on third down. The Packers will take over at their 18 with 1:20 remaining.

11:20 p.m.: The Steelers have the ball at their own 30 with the score tied at 28 and two minutes to play.

11:13 p.m.: Touchdown, Packers. Jamaal Williams takes a handoff and punches it in for a 4-yard score one play after Green Bay’s fourth-down conversion. The Packers and Steelers are now tied at 28 with 2:02 to play.

11:09 p.m.: The Packers decide to go for it facing a fourth-and-5 at the Pittsburgh 10. On the play, Hundley connects with Davante Adams to keep Green Bay’s drive alive.

10:58 p.m.: Touchdown, Steelers. Roethlisberger leads a seven-play, 68-yard drive that ends with a 33-yard touchdown reception by Antonio Brown which gives Pittsburgh a 28-21 lead. Brown has 119 receiving yards and two scores in the game.

10:49 p.m.: Hundley throws an incomplete pass on third down and the Packers fail to take advantage of the Steelers’ turnover. Green Bay punts and Pittsburgh takes over on its 32.

10:44 p.m.: Turnover, Steelers. Pittsburgh has a chance to take the lead early in the fourth quarter but Le'Veon Bell coughs up the football on a short run and Green Bay recovers. The Packers will start their drive at their 34.

10:40 p.m.: The Steelers sack Hundley again on third down and Green Bay punts to open the fourth quarter.

End of third quarter: Steelers 21, Packers 21

10:32 p.m.: Touchdown, Steelers. Antonio Brown goes up and pulls in an 11-yard pass from Roethlisberger to move Pittsburgh inside Green Bay’s 2. Two plays later, Roethlisberger finds Brown in the end zone to tie the score at 21-21 with 50 seconds left in the third quarter.

10:24 p.m.: The Packers fail to turn the Steelers' turnover into points. Green Bay moves the chains once but its drive stalls when Hundley is sacked on third down. Mason Crosby enters and attempts a 57-yard field goal, but his kick is nowhere close.



. @CamHeyward has set a new single-season career-high with this beauty. pic.twitter.com/rItBxsY1pi

10:20 p.m.: Turnover, Steelers. Roethlisberger moves Pittsburgh into Green Bay territory, but while attempting to complete a screen, his pass is deflected and it falls into the arms of Packers linebacker Blake Martinez. The Packers will start their drive at the Steelers' 45.

10:10 p.m.: Touchdown, Packers. Hundley connects with Davante Adams down the sideline for a 55-yard score as Green Bay takes a 21-14 lead. Hundley already has 170 yards and three touchdowns in the game.

10:05 p.m.: We’re back for the second half in Pittsburgh. Green Bay will start the period’s opening drive at its 23.

Halftime: Steelers 14, Packers 14

9:52 p.m.: Green Bay runs one short pass play and hands it off once before time expires in the half as Pittsburgh and the Packers head into the locker room tied. Roethlisberger and Hundley each throw two touchdowns in the opening 30 minutes, while Antonio Brown has registered 74 receiving yards for the Steelers.

9:48 p.m.: The Steelers advance to midfield but Roethlisberger throws an incomplete pass on third down and they’re forced to punt. Green Bay gets the ball back on its 10 with 1:06 to play in the half.

9:40 p.m.: Packers cornerback Kevin King has left the game and is questionable to return.



CB Kevin King is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. #GBvsPIT

9:37 p.m.: Green Bay picks up one first down but is forced to punt after Randall Cobb gets brought down short of the marker on a third-down run.

9:28 p.m.: Touchdown, Steelers. Roethlisberger finds Martavis Bryant in the end zone for a 17-yard score two plays after Antonio Brown pulls in a 39-yard reception. The Steelers go for two and convert to tie the score at 14-14 with 7:20 remaining in the half.

9:23 p.m.: Green Bay goes three-and-out and it punts out of its own end zone. The Steelers will start their drive at their 35, trailing 14-6.

9:17 p.m.: Roethlisberger attempts to scramble on a third-and-5 near the Green Bay 40 but comes up just short, forcing a Pittsburgh punt. The Packers will start their drive at their 5.

End of first quarter: Packers 14, Steelers 6

9:05 p.m.: Touchdown, Packers. Brett Hundley throws a screen pass to Jamaal Williams, who gets a block and takes it into the end zone for a 54-yard touchdown. Green Bay now leads 14-6 with 1:22 remaining in the first quarter.

8:58 p.m.: Turnover, Steelers. Pittsburgh picks up one first down before Ben Roethlisberger’s pass intended for Eli Rogers is picked off by Damarious Randall. Green Bay will start its drive at its 45.

8:49 p.m.: Touchdown, Packers. Brett Hundley finds a wide-open Randall Cobb down the sideline for a 39-yard touchdown as Green Bay takes a 7-6 lead.

8:47 p.m.: The Packers' drive appears to stall when Brett Hundley is sacked near midfield on third down, but Pittsburgh is called for illegal hands to the face and Green Bay will get a fresh set of downs.

8:40 p.m.: Touchdown, Steelers. Pittsburgh moves all the way to the Green Bay 2 but fails to punch it in on a third-down reverse to Martavis Bryant. The Steelers go for it and convert on a 2-yard shovel pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Xavier Grimble. Chris Boswell, however, misses the extra-point kick and Pittsburgh leads 6-0. Roethlisberger has completed seven of his first nine passes.

8:30 p.m.: We’re underway in Pittsburgh. The Packers win the toss and defer. The Steelers will start the game’s opening drive at their 41 following a 38-yard return by Martavis Bryant.

7:08 p.m.: Injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers is throwing at Heinz Field during warmups.



Aaron Rodgers casually throwing 35-yard passes. Appears to be trending in the right direction with that collarbone #packers pic.twitter.com/9YFW6jCchi

7:01 p.m.: The Packers and Steelers have both announced their inactives.