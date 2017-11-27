The Ashes: Australia cruise to 10-wicket win in First Test

Australia completed a comfortable 10-wicket win over England early on day five of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

Australia cruise to 10-wicket win in Ashes opener

Openers David Warner (87 not out) and Cameron Bancroft (unbeaten 82) saw the hosts to their victory at the Gabba, going past their target of 170 without loss just over an hour into Monday's play.

It was, yet again, another relatively straightforward session for Australia, who will take a 1-0 series lead to Adelaide.

Bancroft, on debut, struggled more than his experienced partner, but the win was never in doubt on the final day, which marked three years to the day since former Australia batsman Phillip Hughes' tragic death.

Australia's win was set up by captain Steve Smith, who made an unbeaten 141 in the first innings, and off-spinner Nathan Lyon (2-78 and 3-67).

England's lower-order collapsed twice, losing 56-6 and 40-5 to end their two innings.

The day-night second Test begins at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.