NFL playoff picture: Ravens, Panthers, Falcons play strong wild cards

Which NFL teams are positioned to make the playoffs going into Sunday of Week 13? How are the seeds looking for the current division leaders and wild-card hopefuls?

NFL playoff picture: Bills, Panthers, Falcons play strong wild cards

Based on the standings and taking into account tiebreakers, here are how things are looking in the AFC and NFC.

NFL playoff picture

AFC

No. 1 seed — Steelers (9-2): First place, AFC North. Pittsburgh stills hold the conference record tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed after its win over Green Bay on Sunday night, which followed New England's win over Miami earlier in the day. What's left: vs. GB, at CIN, vs. BAL, vs. NE, at HOU, vs. CLE

No. 2 seed — Patriots (9-2): First place, AFC East. New England crushed Miami to keep the pressure on Pittsburgh. The top seed looks like it's coming down to the two teams' Week 15 matchup at Heinz Field. What's left: at BUF, at MIA, at PIT, vs. BUF, vs. NYJ

No. 3 seed — Titans (7-4): First place, AFC South. Tennessee rallied from disaster in Indianapolis to win, and it also regaained the division lead with Jacksonville losing, given it won there earlier this season. What's left: vs. HOU, at ARI, at SF, vs. LAR, vs. JAX

No. 4 seed — Chiefs (6-5): First place, AFC West. Kansas City stays here after its latest loss, to Buffalo at home. But now the Chiefs' division lead is down to only one game over both the Chargers and Raiders, both winners in Week 12. What's left: at NYJ, vs. OAK, vs. LAC, vs. MIA, at DEN

No. 5 seed — Jaguars (7-4): First place, AFC South. Jacksonville was upset at Arizona and tumbled back into the wild-card position, but the Jaguars still can win the division, with their rematch against the Titans looming in Week 17. What's left: vs. IND, vs. SEA, vs. HOU, at SF, at TEN

No. 6 seed — Ravens (6-5): Second place, AFC North. Baltimore got back up here by beating Houston on Monday night. It holds the tiebreaker over Buffalo after improving its conference record to 5-3. The remaining schedule, minus a trip to Pittsburgh, is very favorable to stay here. What's left: vs. DET, at PIT, at CLE, vs. IND, vs. CIN

Who's right behind: 7. Bills (6-5), 8. Bengals (5-6), 9. Chargers (5-6), 10. Raiders (5-6). Buffalo still has the best chance. Cincinnati doesn't have a division outlet. Los Angeles' and Oakland's best bets are winning the West.

Who's barely alive: 11. Jets (4-7), 12. Dolphins (4-7), 13. Texans (4-7), 14. Colts (3-8), 15. Broncos (3-8). New York and Miami have been free-falling for a while. Houston joined them on Monday night. Indianapolis and Denver could use the company.

Who's out: 16. Browns (0-11). The Browns need six wins to get a wild card. Unfortunately, they have only five games left.

NFC

No. 1 seed — Eagles (10-1): First place, NFC East. Philadelphia keeps rolling toward to the No. 1 seed after another 28-point victory, this time over Chicago. What's left: at SEA, at LAR, at NYG, vs. OAK, vs. DAL

No. 2 seed — Vikings (9-2): First place, NFC North. Minnesota refused to give Philadelphia any breathing room with a big win at Detroit on Thanksgiving. It's now also a full game up on New Orleans, which it also defeated in Week 1. What's left: at ATL, at CAR, vs. CIN, at GB, vs. CHI

No. 3 seed — Rams (8-3): First place, NFC West. Los Angeles beat New Orleans to stay ahead of Seattle in the division and also jump up a spot with a head-to-head tiebreaker it just earned. What's left: at ARI, vs. PHI, at SEA, at TEN, vs. SF

No. 4 seed — Saints (8-3): First place, NFC South. New Orleans with its loss in Los Angeles not only fell out of the third seed, but it got itself into a virtual tie with Carolina for the division lead and now is also only one game ahead of Atlanta. The Panthers are next; the Falcons are still up twice. What's left: vs. CAR, at ATL, vs. NYJ, vs. ATL, at TB

No. 5 seed — Panthers (8-3): Second place, NFC South. The Panthers stay here after beating the Jets as the top wild card despite pulling even with the Saints because they lost to them earlier at home. They get them on the road next week. What's left: at NO, vs. MIN, vs. GB, vs. TB, at ATL

No. 6 seed — Falcons (7-4): Third place, NFC South. The Falcons stay here after beating the Buccaneers, ahead of Seahawks, whom they beat in Week 11. What's left: vs. MIN, vs. NO, at TB, at NO, vs. CAR

Who's right behind: 7. Seahawks (7-4), 8. Lions (6-5), 9. Cowboys (5-6), 10. Packers (5-6), 11. Cardinals (5-6), 12. Redskins (5-7), Seattle has the only legitimate shot here at the moment. The other teams are fading in divisions in which the leaders are pulling away, but Detroit and Dallas are in the best positions of those.

Who's barely alive: 13. Buccaneers (4-7), 14. Bears (3-8). Tampa Bay and Chicago lost in Week 12 to get on the brink of elimination.

Who's out: 15. Giants (2-9), 16. 49ers (1-10). San Francisco was officially eliminated with its loss to Seattle. New York won't be returning to the playoffs after making it last season.