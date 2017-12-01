Seven Texas A&M coaching candidates to replace Kevin Sumlin

Texas A&M fired Kevin Sumlin on Sunday afternoon, ending a run that started in 2012.

Six Texas A&M coaching candidates to replace Kevin Sumlin

Sumlin was fired shortly after the Aggies' 45-21 loss to LSU to end the season, which gave Texas A&M a 7-5 record.

"Kevin's tenure included some remarkable achievements and he leaves our program as one of the winningest football coaches in our storied history," Texas A&M athletic director Scott Woodward said in a press release. "Kevin made us a better all-around football program and led our program with dignity and character. He's a first-class person.



"Our expectations at A&M are very high. We believe that we should compete for SEC championships on an annual basis and, at times, national championships. I believe that we need a new coach to take us there. On behalf of Aggies everywhere, my thanks to Kevin and his family for his service to Texas A&M. I wish him the very best."

MORE: Fired, resigned, retired: Coaching changes in 2017

Sumlin has coached the Aggies to three consecutive 8-5 seasons, and he was called out by Woodward in the offseason. Sumlin's time is up, so here are some logical candidates to take his place.

Jimbo Fisher, Florida State

Texas A&M reportedly is hot after the Florida State, and that would be a huge shakeup felt across the ACC and SEC. Fisher has compiled an 83-23 record in eight seasons with the Seminoles, including the 2013 national championship. That would be a big-time play.

Philip Montgomery, Tulsa

The Tulsa coach has ties all over Texas, and he runs an exciting offense that puts up lots of points. He's 18-21 after his third season. Would that experience be a factor?

Blake Anderson, Arkansas State

Anderson has enjoyed an impressive stint at Arkansas State, and he played at Baylor and Sam Houston State. Anderson is going to catch on somewhere soon. The Aggies could make this happen.

Les Miles

Could we at least entertain "Texas Les” for a minute? He obviously had success in the SEC, and the Aggies would be entertaining.

Miles can recruit in Texas, too, considering he knows the territory from his days at Oklahoma State. This hire would be an expensive hire, however, and that's risky considering Miles turned 65 this November.

MORE: LSU-Texas A&M Scorecenter

Frank Wilson, UTSA

Wilson is moving up the coaching ladder, and he learned all those lessons from Miles as a top recruiter. Wilson hasn't been with the Roadrunners long, however.

Chad Morris, SMU

Morris is a Texas A&M graduate, and he has helped rebuild the SMU program with an up-tempo offense forged from his time as Clemson's offensive coordinator from 2011-14. Morris would be a good fit, but has he proven enough as a head coach?

Joe Moorhead, Penn State (OC)

Every time Penn State's offense scores a touchdown, the former Fordham coach's stock is going up. He had a 38-13 record as a head coach with the Rams from 2012-15, but most of his ties are on the East Coast. Would he fit in at College Station?