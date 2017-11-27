Jalen Ramsey is feeling healthy enough to suit up Sunday.

Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey (hand) to play Sunday vs. Cardinals

The Jaguars' second-year cornerback will take the field at University of Phoenix Stadium for the team's Week 12 game against the Cardinals despite being listed as questionable with a hand injury, ESPN reported, citing an unidentified team source.

Ramsey was hurt during Friday's practice and initially told reporters he wasn't going to play, though his condition has seemingly improved.

Ramsey, 23, was selected by Jacksonville with the No. 5 overall pick in last year's draft. He has two interceptions and 14 passes defensed in 10 games this season.

The Jaguars (7-3) will kick off against the Cardinals (4-6) at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.