Martial happy to work under 'tough' Mourinho at Manchester United

Anthony Martial has revealed he is happy to work under Jose Mourinho, while admitting that at first he struggled to get along with 'the Special One' at Manchester United.

Martial has struggled to claim a regular place in the starting line-up since Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford in 2016.

The France international, however, has proved United's super sub on more than one occasion, forcing him into contention for a first XI spot.

Martial has subsequently affirmed that he is getting used to Mourinho's no-nonsense style of management.

"Jose Mourinho, he was tough with me, I think we didn't understand each other, but we got to know each other, we talked a lot and it's going very well," he explained to Telefoot.



"I had minor extra-sports problems, it played in my head, I wasn't very focused and now as soon as I get back on the pitch, I look to make a big impact."

The 21-year-old also pointed out that he was at the very beginning of his career, and believes he can only get better with time.



"Some people sometimes forget my age, with talent, they wait for me to explode quickly, but everyone has their future," he added.

"I want to win as many titles as possible."

Martial joined United from Monaco in 2015 at the tender age of 19, and has gone on to rack up 110 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 32 goals to date.