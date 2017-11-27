Monaco vs PSG: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Kylian Mbappe returns to face his former club on Sunday when Paris Saint-Germain take on Monaco at Stade Louis II.

Both sides were in Champions League action during the week but while PSG thrashed Celtic 7-1, Monaco were well beaten 4-1 at home by RB Leipzig, which ended any hopes of progression to the knock-out stage.

Leonardo Jardim's men will be keen to put that disappointment behind them by securing a positive result against their rivals as they endeavour to cut the gap between them to three points.

Game Monaco vs PSG Date Sunday, November 26 Time 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1 and by live stream using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 BT Sport app

In the United States (US), the match will be available to watch live on television on BeIN Sports but it can also be watched by live stream using BeIN Sports Connect.

US TV channel Online stream BeIN Sports BeIN Sports Connect

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Monaco players Goalkeepers Subasic, Benaglia, Sy, Badiashile Defenders Kongolo, Jemerson, Jorge, Sidibe, Serrano, N'Guinda, Raggi, Glik, Toure Midfielders Fabinho, Ghezzal, Moutinho, Tielemans, Meite, Lopes, Boschilia, Lemar, Traore, Sylla, N'Doram Forwards Falcao, Jovetic, Carrillo, Balde, Diakhaby, Mboula

Monaco will be without the services of Thomas Lemar, who is recovering from a shoulder injury, while Djibril Sidibe is also unlikely to be involved.

Potential Monaco starting XI: Subasic; Raggi, Jemerson, Glik, Jorge; Tielemans, Fabinho, Moutinho, Lopes, Balde; Falcao.

Position PSG players Goalkeepers Trapp, Areola Defenders Silva, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Meunier, Berchiche, Kurzawa, Alves Midfielders Verratti, Di Maria, Draxler, Lo Celso, Rabiot, Pastore Forwards Neymar, Mbappe, Cavani

Unai Emery will choose from the same panel that faced Celtic and there are unlikely to be many changes from that game. Thiago Motta remains out of action with an injury, while Lucas Moura and Hatem Ben Arfa are seemingly not in Emery's immediate plans.

Potential PSG starting XI: Areola; Alves, Silva, Marquinhos, Kurzawa; Verratti, Rabiot, Di Maria; Neymar, Cavani, Mbappe.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

PSG are favourites according to dabblebet who price them at 2/5 to win, while Monaco are considered a 17/4 bet. A draw is available at 11/2.

GAME PREVIEW

Having spent last season in Monaco's shadow, PSG have begun the 2017-18 campaign with renewed vigour and they have cruised to the summit of Ligue 1.

The Parisiens responded to last season's disappointment by smashing the world transfer record to sign Neymar from Barcelona and they also plucked their rivals' star player, Kylian Mbappe.

Six points separate PSG from second-placed Monaco in the table and they will be determined to stretch that gap even further on Sunday, but they will have to be wary of a backlash.

Jardim's men suffered a humiliating home defeat during the week, so their morale has taken a beating, but they will no doubt be fired up for the visit of PSG and eager to banish their continental woes.