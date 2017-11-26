'We have the players to get to the top of the league' - Gueye surprised by Everton form

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye is surprised by the club's poor form as he believes they have a good enough squad to challenge for the top four.

The Toffees are currently without a manager after Ronald Koeman was dismissed following a poor start to the season. David Unsworth has taken temporary charge of the club, but has failed to turn things around as they look for a permanent manager.

Senegal international Gueye admits that things have been difficult for Everton, and argues that the club are much better than their 16th place in the table indicates.

"We have the players to get to the top of the league," Gueye told the Daily Mail. "We have spent a lot of money to fight for fourth or fifth place.

"It is very difficult for everybody. It's difficult for the fans, and it's difficult for the players, because we know how good we can be. Last season was great but this season it is tough.

"It's a big surprise for everybody. But I believe we have the players to fight and to start winning.

"We know it is a difficult time but we have to be ambitious and look forward."

The 28-year-old has missed just one of Everton's league games this season, having become a central part of their midfield following a £7 million transfer from Aston Villa in August 2016.