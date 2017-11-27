We know that JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kelvin Benjamin, Will Fuller, Chris Hogan, Robert Woods, and Allen Hurns have already been ruled "out" this week, but with Rishard Matthews, Emmanuel Sanders, Jordan Matthews, Dontrelle Inman, and Danny Amendola "questionable", there's still some injury intrigue affecting your Week 12 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em and NFL DFS decisions. (Go here for updates on Jimmy Graham, Ty Montgomery, Matt Forte, and more non-WRs.)

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Rishard Matthews, Emmanuel Sanders, more lead Week 12 WR worries

Is Rishard Matthews playing Week 12?

UPDATE: Matthews is officially INACTIVE.

Matthews (hamstring) missed practice on Friday and is considered unlikely to play in Week 12 against the Colts.

If Matthews is out, both Corey Davis and Eric Decker would get big bumps in value in this favorable matchup. Davis would be a borderline must-start thanks to expected volume, and Decker becomes a sneaky sleeper.

Emmanuel Sanders injury update

UPDATE: Sanders is officially ACTIVE.

Sanders (ankle) practiced both Thursday and Friday and is expected to play against the Raiders this week.

Even with Denver's QB issues, Sanders is a decent WR3 option in this fairly favorable matchup.

Jordan Matthews injury update

UPDATE: Matthews is officially ACTIVE.

Matthews (knee) missed last week's game and was only able to get in limited practiced this week, but he's still trending toward playing in Week 12 against the Chiefs.

With Kelvin Benjamin out, Matthews has a chance to lead the Bills in targets in a very favorable matchup. Charles Clay, Deonte Thompson, or Zay Jones could be just as involved, though, making Matthews a risky WR3.

Danny Amendola injury update

UPDATE: Amendola is officially ACTIVE.

Amendola (knee) is pretty much always listed as "questionable" at this point, but there are no indications that he's in any danger of missing this week's game against the Dolphins.

He'll be a high-floor WR3 in this favorable matchup.

Dontrelle Inman injury news

UPDATE: Inman is officially ACTIVE.

Inman (groin) got in a full practice session on Friday and is expected to play this week against the Eagles.

Inman has more or less emerged as Chicago's top wide receiver, putting him in play most weeks as a boom-or-bust WR3.