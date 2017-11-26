Kovalev vs. Shabranskyy results: Kovalev crushes Shabranskyy, cruises to TKO win

Sergey "Krusher" Kovalev returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 25 and Sporting News will have results and live coverage below.

Welcome back, "Krusher."

There was some doubt as to what exactly Sergey Kovalev was going to bring to the ring tonight. Sometimes controversial losses can mess with a guy's head. Not Kovalev's, apparently.

Kovalev cruised to an easy TKO win on Saturday night over Shabranskyy.

He looked like Kovalev of old in the short bout: brutal, punishing, thudding punches connecting with Shabranskyy over and over again until referee Harvey Dock stepped in to end the fight and saved

It's scary for the rest of the division to see Kovalev return to prominence with an emphatic win on Saturday night. It was a statement to the rest of the division.

There are lots of words that can describe what we saw from Kovalev. Focused. Determined. Punishing.

But the scariest two?

"I'm back."

All times Eastern.

Kovalev vs. Shabranskyy updates

Sergey Kovalev defeats Vyacheslav Shabranskyy via TKO

12:05 a.m. END OF FIGHT: Referee Harvey Dock stops the fight after Kovalev puts a hurting on Shabranskyy up top. "Slava" was knocked down three times in just over a round. IBA and WBO champ once again.

12:01 a.m. ROUND 1 TO KOVALEV (10-8, 1-0 Kovalev): Kovalev scored two knockdowns, even though Shabranskyy did some pretty good work here. Shabranskyy's face reddening already. This one could be over soon.

11:58 p.m: Here we go. Round-by-round scoring starts for the main event now.

11:45 p.m.: A good decision and good scorecards across the board. Good job, judges.

Sullivan Barrera defeats Felix Valera via unanimous decision

11:41 p.m.: Looks like Barrera should walk away with the scorecard win here. Or, at least, you'd hope.

11:37 p.m.: And we head to the 10th and final round in this one. Fun fight, even with the point deductions.

11:32 p.m.: Another low blow point deduction, but Valera is allowed to continue. OK, then.

11:29 p.m.: Heading into the eighth round, and almost 700 punches have been thrown between both fighters.

11:21 p.m.: Another low blow for Valera, and another point deducted.

11:18 p.m.: Valera's hands are down by his sides. Trying to bait Barrera into something. Barrera is going to the body a bit more.

11:14 p.m.: Valera slowed down a bit, Barrera's cut on the left eyelid and it is pouring. It's been there since round two, but really coming out now.

11:08 p.m.: Valera is penalized a point, for a low blow.

11:04 p.m.: Both guys trading power shots early in the fight. Some good action early on. Valera starting to showboat a bit.

11:03 p.m.: Valera hits the canvas at the bell.

11:00 p.m.: Valera slips early in the first round, then comes back and knocks down Barrera with a left hand.

10:48 p.m.: …or not. Gamboa was penalized a point and was knocked down and still won via majority decision. Wasn't scoring, but it certainly looked like Sosa won. CompuBox says the percentages are in favor of Gamboa. So, there's that. Head-scratcher, to say the least.

Yuriorkis Gamboa defeats Jason Sosa via majority decision

10:46 p.m.: Referee takes a point away from Gamboa for holding. He was warned excessively in the last few rounds. That'll do it for Gamboa.

10:42 p.m.: In the ninth, Gamboa looks gassed.

10:38 p.m.: Gamboa looks like he has no interest in finishing this fight. Sosa on the attack, Gamboa trying to hold and stay out of it.

10:35 p.m.: Sosa also hits a pretty clean right hand to the bdoy, and it hurts Gamboa. Sosa finishing strong heading into the eighth round.

10:33 p.m.: Jason Sosa nails Gamboa with a hard, hard right hand. Gamboa's gloves touch the canvas. He bounced back up, but ruled a knockdown.

10:27 p.m.: Sosa is slowing down now. We're entering the sixth of a scheduled 10 rounds.



And there's Sosa doing the right thing against a guy looking to excessively clinch: step back and throw an uppercut. A thing of beauty.

— Patrick Connor (@PatrickMConnor) November 26, 2017



10:25 p.m.: Gamboa slips again, his foot work leaves something to be desired in tis fight. Keeps slipping and finds himself off-balance. Also brought up by the great Jim Lampley.

10:20 p.m.: Fourth round now. Gamboa doing some good body work. Sosa missing wide up top, and gets wise advice from his corner.



Yuriorkis Gamboa lands a hard right on Jason Sosa in Round 1. #GamboaSosa pic.twitter.com/7eIyceFmoQ

— HBOboxing (@HBOboxing) November 26, 2017



10:17 p.m.: Gamboa trips over Sosa's lead foot and hits the mat. No harm, no foul. Ref is letting these guys fight rough on the inside, lets of clinching in Round 3.

10:14 p.m.: Both Gamboa's and Sosa's trunks are a bit high, covering the belly button. Already seen some borderline low body shots from Sosa. Something to keep an eye on.

10:11 p.m.: Not a really busy first round here. Gamboa threw 27 punches, Sosa around the same mark.

10:08 p.m.: And we're off. No round-by-round score for this fight, just general observations and analysis here.

10:04 p.m.: Up first, we have Sosa vs. Gamboa. Gamboa's last chance (again).

10:00 p.m.: Live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden, ladies and gentlemen…it's showtime!

9:36 p.m.: Just over 20 minutes until the opening bell for tonight's fights — stick around.

8:33 p.m.: Still a ways away from the start of tonight's card, so here's a weigh-in recap.



Watch a recap of the official @KrusherKovalev vs. @Shabranskyy weigh-in at @TheGarden in New York City.



Watch #KovalevShabranskyy tomorrow night at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. pic.twitter.com/6cZ3uvAp9H

— HBOboxing (@HBOboxing) November 24, 2017



7:39 p.m.: Welcome to SN's coverage of Kovalev vs. Shabranskyy! I am Joe Rivera, your party host for the evening's pugilist festivities. You can follow me @JoeRiveraSN on the Twitter machine.



Tonight! @KrusherKovalev is out to reestablish himself as the premier light heavyweight in his battle with @Shabranskyy . Watch the #KovalevShabranskyy tripleheader tonight at 10 PM ET/PT.

— HBOboxing (@HBOboxing) November 25, 2017



Kovalev vs. Shabranskyy card

In addition to tonight's WBO and IBA title fight between Kovalev and Shabransky:

— Jason Sosa (20-2-4, 15 KOs) vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (27-2-0, 17 KOs)

— Sullivan Barrera (20-1-0, 14 KOs) vs. Felix Valera (15-1-0, 13 KOs)