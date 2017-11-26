Root passes concussion tests, cleared to bat

England captain Joe Root was cleared to resume his innings on day four of the first Ashes Test against Australia after undergoing concussion tests.

Root was hit on the helmet by a Mitchell Starc delivery late on Saturday at the Gabba.

The nasty blow caused concern even among the hosts, but Root was OK to continue and survived until stumps.

England confirmed the 26-year-old underwent concussion tests prior to play on Sunday and was cleared to continue.

".@root66 has passed concussion tests this morning and is fine to bat #Ashes," the team wrote on Twitter.

It came three years to the day after former Australia batsman Phillip Hughes was struck in the neck by a bouncer. He died two days later, aged 25.

Root (5) and Mark Stoneman (19) will resume for England, who are 33-2 in their second innings and holding a lead of seven runs.