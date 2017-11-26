Get off the train at Burnley’s Manchester Road station on a matchday. You’ll be carried along with the crowds, up the ramp, and then take a left. Go downhill past the Weavers’ Triangle visitor centre and, at the next junction, you might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the Vogue nightclub currently embroiled in an unlikely legal dispute with some old magazine of the same name in America.

The Burnley Miracle

Once you get to the heavily reconstructed square in front of the Charter Walk Shopping Centre, hang a right. Negotiate the roundabout at Yorkshire Street and you’re now going towards Harry Potts way. To your right will be the Turf Hotel. To your left will be the KSC 110 club. A little further up on the other side of the road is the Park Inn. You’ll see some home fans drinking a pre-match pint and having a bite to eat. And you’ll see the big claret advertising board telling you which opposition is coming to town.

Burnley 5/1 to beat Arsenal

Today the sign says “Burnley v Arsenal”. Light-years apart in revenues but right now in the Premier League, equals. Twenty-two points each.

This is Turf Moor; home of Burnley FC since 1883. It could probably do with a few more seats someday soon to increase its capacity from around 21,000. But Burnley have priorities and right now expanding the stadium isn’t one of them. This club is more concerned with planting its feet firmly on Premier League terrain.

That in itself is a remarkable ambition for a club of this stature in a town of this size. This is not a natural Premier League landscape; miles and miles from London’s bright lights and stratospheric salaries. What is even more remarkable is that this middling-sized town of a little more than 70,000 people is currently home to the seventh-best football team in the country.

About one in three of those locals make it here to Turf Moor on a matchday; it’s the best population-to-attendance ratio in England. This is a proudly local club; there is something homely about Burnley and something stoic in the relative lack of Manchester United or Arsenal shirts – visiting fans notwithstanding - around the town.

Burnley’s chairman is a local man. Mike Garlick was raised in the town, only a few hundred yards from Turf Moor. The manager is Sean Dyche. Together they make up the only English owner-manager combination in this multi-national and world-famous Premier League.

“What is unique about it is that every one of the directors were brought up in or around Burnley and are fans,” says Tim Quelch - author of From Orient to the Emirates – the Plucky Rise of Burnley FC.“They spent their youth following the club up and down the country.

“That is reflected in the whole ethos of the club. It’s community-owned; there’s that feeling that everybody has got a stake in it.

“Everybody that I speak to is very suspicious about a foreign owner coming in and splashing the cash and that ethos might be lost.”

When you look out over the low Bob Lord stand opposite the press box you see the rolling hills and wisps of smoke off in the distance. This is a typical northern English town and an altogether too rare English football team.

There is no billionaire here; you'll not find any banners in homage to a faraway Sheikh, no songs are sung in honour of a Russian oligarch. Instead there is a sense of things done rationally and reasonably and sensibly.

Burnley have been a yo-yo club since first being promoted to the Premier League in 2009 under Owen Coyle but are now solidifying their stance. The club have a long and storied history - including stints as the country's champion team - but that's all in the past. They were almost put out of existence altogether in 1987 when the town was losing jobs fast and losing its industry.

“Going back before the first World War, the club has been such an important symbol of the place,” says Quelch. “In the past when cotton and coal were flourishing in the town, when they provided the town with its initial prosperity, they too were symbols of the place. They went by the late 70s and early 80s and left the football club as the sole surviving monument to the local community."

“It was a very bad time economically and the crowds went down for some games to less than 2,000. After that remarkable last day salvation act against Orient they came back.”

The best compliment you can pay Burnley right now is that it feels like a Premier League club. There is nothing of the precariousness of even last season when they avoided relegation by finishing defiantly in 16th place. Ten home wins at this place - “Our Turf” - were essential. Now they are planning to stay.

Their progress this season has been marked out by a drastic improvement in form away from base. Burnley won only one game on the road last season - against Crystal Palace in April - but there have already been three wins and two draws on the road this term. Their only defeat came at Manchester City. Victories have been earned not against the Crystal Palaces of the division but against Chelsea and Everton as well as Southampton. The draws were at Wembley against Tottenham and at Anfield versus Liverpool.

Burnley have spent a bit more than they usually would this year. Jack Cork and Chris Wood certainly weren’t cheap nor was the money wasted either. They had a bit more to spend in all honesty because Dyche turned the Manchester United cast-off Michael Keane into a £30m defender and England international.

“They’ve got the money now to do it but there is great caution about it,” says Quelch. “We have to be really careful. We may be a lot more flush than we’ve ever been but if we make one or two mistakes those resources could dwindle very quickly.”

Dyche also played a crucial role in getting Kieran Trippier to international level - and to Tottenham for that matter - while Cork and goalkeeper Tom Heaton can claim to be part of the current England setup too. To have so many players associated with Burnley in the national team reckoning is “absolutely phenomenal,” according to Quelch. “We are in dreamland. It’s really hard to take in the transformation.”

This is a club which has had to take chances on free transfers and bargains in order to fuel its ambitions of getting to these heights. Dyche in his five years in charge here has worked that system to perfection.

“I cannot remember a player Dyche has brought in who he hasn’t improved,” says Quelch of Burnley’s recent transfer record.

The manager's attention to detail is second to none. He has expanded the club’s horizons. Burnley were once dismissed as a long-ball team and – even when they were putting together decent spells of form last term - a one-season wonder.

They are neither.

"Dyche maintains that it was Barcelona’s pressing game which impressed him more than their passing sophistication," says Quelch. "Certainly Dyche’s teams press energetically & relentlessly from front to back."

Their last three Premier League matches have yielded nine points. They last won three top-flight games in succession in January 1975. They are just six wins away from bettering their all-time Premier League points total with a further 26 matches to play.

Their defence has been so solid, so resolute, that only the two billionaire clubs in Manchester can boast fewer goals conceded. "I’ve never seen a team defend as well as Burnley have done,” says Quelch. “It’s incredible; their work-rate and positioning.

“Stephen Ward, the left-back, says he has never been at a club where so much detail and attention is given to positioning. It may be a yard here or a yard there but you discover very quickly what is required is absolutely crucial to their success.”

But Burnley aren’t just digging in and hoping for the best. Jeff Hendrick’s goal in the recent win against Everton featured 24 passes in the build-up. Anyone who watched Burnley go from back to front for Cork’s goal in the Swansea victory last week can only have been impressed. And the very presence of the accomplished Cork and Belgium international Steven Defour in centre midfield these days demonstrates that Dyche this season is aiming for more than a rear-guard action.

Defour is a rarity at Dyche's Burnley - a foreign starter in a team full of domestic and Irish products.



"Dyche prefers British and Irish players because he is insistent that any new recruit is rigorously scrutinised to ensure that they are the ‘right sort’," says Quelch. "They have to be prepared to meet his highly demanding fitness levels, committed to his tight team ethos and prescribed framework and be relentless in effort whatever the state of the game.



"Mike Garlick told me that Dyche will not sign anyone unless they undergo his due diligence examination. He also said it was much harder to do this with foreign players because less is known about them.



"Besides, it is less certain how they and their families would settle here. While Burnley’s scouting network is still to be extended abroad, it seems that Dyche remains cautious about foreign imports.



"Only one has worked - Defour - and he took time to buckle down and play the Dyche way."

And, of course, that has attracted attention. Burnley were at best an irritant last season. This time they are getting noticed.

They have looked to the likes of recent Premier League mainstays West Brom and Southampton as role models for life in this division but it is the Clarets who are best of the rest this season. They are level on points with Arsenal and within striking distance of the Champions League places.

The conversation around Dyche has moved on from him being dismissed as a hoof-merchant and a dinosaur to being a contender for the Leicester City, Everton and – whisper it – the England jobs. His level of organisation, planning and ability to extract the maximum from his group has taken Burnley close to their upper limits.

The club’s new Barnfield training facility – on which Dyche had a big say - has made good use of the Premier League money coming in. It has been kitted out to the tune of £10.6m and is unrecognisable from the basic training ground they left behind.

“When they first went up they hardly spent anything,” says Quelch of the first promotion under Dyche in 2014. “There were debts to settle and they were desperately keen - Dyche included - to invest in the future by rebuilding the training ground - which they have done successfully - to provide a state-of-the-art training facility.”

It shows Burnley are forward planning and key to that plan is remaining in the Premier League.

“The head says it does feel like an established Premier League club but we’re all very superstitious and reluctant to say: ‘we’re there now’,” says Quelch. “We’ve been through some hard times and it’s difficult to rest complacently.

“It’s brilliant what’s happened and we understand more about how Dyche has achieved what he’s achieved tactically but none of us are foolish enough to say we’re here to stay. Clubs get found out. We’re not taking anything for granted.”

MORE:

Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Burnley

| Dyche 'amazed' at persistent Everton talk



Arsenal’s name will be on the billboard when you get down towards Turf Moor today and year by year it feels less incongruous to see plucky old Burnley written beside it.

Tim Quelch is the author of From Orient to the Emirates – The Plucky Rise of Burnley FC. All proceeds are going towards Prostate Cancer UK and is available now.