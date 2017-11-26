Looking to improve upon his 11-3 lifetime record as a guest picker on ESPN’s "College Game Day," Charles Barkley predicted some major upsets on Saturday.

Auburn over Alabama not the only upset Charles Barkley picks on Game Day

Barkley picking Auburn to beat Alabama isn’t a surprise. Barkley is an Auburn alum and played basketball for the Tigers for three seasons (1981-82 through 1983-84).

Barkley sported a “We Want ‘Bama” sweatshirt on the Game Day set, to which ESPN’S Lee Corso sarcastically quipped, “You didn’t have to dress (so) nice.”



Well, you goin get us, Mr. Barkley. Be careful what you wish for. pic.twitter.com/Fb2eNMmrPY

— Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) November 25, 2017



In addition to his Tigers, Barkley also picked Michigan, a 13-point underdog, to beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011, as well as Washington State (+10) over Washington.

Barkley went 5-1 on his 2004 Game Day appearance, including correctly picking Auburn to beat Tennessee, and 6-2 in 2013, when his Auburn over Alabama prediction proved prophetic.

Barkley, of course, is more accustomed to picking games against the spread.

Here are Barkley’s Saturday selections and analysis.

Florida over Florida State. “That is two ugly girls fighting right there.”

Kentucky over Louisville. “Kentucky wants to win this game, Louisville is just playing out the string.”

Boise State over Fresno State. “Boise State’s been a sleeper program ever since Chris Petersen went to Washington.”

Stanford over Notre Dame. “Notre Dame got knocked down a couple of weeks ago (at Miami), struggled last week (vs. Navy).”

Washington State over Washington. “Other than Gus Malzahn, my favorite college coach is Mike Leach. I’m going with Washington State. I love Mike Leach!”

Clemson over South Carolina: “Will Muschamp has done a fabulous job at South Carolina, but Clemson is just too good.”

Georgia over Georgia Tech. “It’s gonna be a close game, because nobody blows out Georgia Tech and they don’t blow anybody else out with that triple-option offense, but Georgia’s gonna win by a touchdown.”

Michigan over Ohio State. “Michigan is a lock. ... When you play in these rivalry games, Michigan has nothing to play for other than ruin Ohio State’s season and they’re gonna do it today.”

Auburn over Alabama: “A few years ago it was the Kick Six, today’s it’s gonna be the Kick Ass.”

Bonus pick: Kirk Herbstreit says “take the under” in Clemson-South Carolina. The total on that game is 46.5.