Croce channels his inner Suarez as he appears to bite opponent's finger

Cremonese midfielder Daniele Croce appears to have channelled his inner Luis Suarez by biting Ascoli opponent Emanuele Padella.

The incident in question occurred during a Serie B encounter on Saturday.

A forgettable contest which ended in a 0-0 draw produced few moments of note, but Croce looks set to dominate the post-match headlines.

He faced no action from the match officials after clashing with Padella, but could be stung by retrospective punishment.

While his actions were not spotted by those in charge of proceedings, they were caught on camera.

As Croce and Padalla became involved in a heated debate, the former appeared to bite the latter’s index finger as it was prodded in his direction.

If the 35-year-old midfielder is to face action, then he will be following in illustrious footsteps.

Luis Suarez may be one of the finest frontmen on the planet, but the Barcelona superstar is also famed for losing his temper and lashing out.

On three separate occasions in his career, the Uruguayan has been charged with biting an opponent.

The first occurred during his days at Ajax in November 2010 and resulted in a seven-match ban.

He then clashed with Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic while with Liverpool in April 2013, which landed him a 10-game suspension.

Failing to learn his lesson, Suarez was then handed a nine-match international ban and suspended from all football activity for four months after tangling with Italy centre-half Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup.