Louisville QB Lamar Jackson comments on his fight vs. Kentucky

Louisville QB Lamar Jackson got involved in a fight Saturday against Kentucky's Jordan Jones.


Neither player was ejected, and refs determined there would be offsetting penalties instead.

Jones appeared to provide an extra shove while tackling Jackson right before the endzone. Then in retaliation, Jackson got up and gave Jones a shove, eventually leading to the two of them falling to the ground in a scuffle.

Other players got invovled as well, but nothing too serious happened as a result.

UPDATE: Jackson and others commented on the scuffle after the game ended, although the Louisville quarterback downplayed the incident.





Jackson and the Cardinals easily took down Kentucky, winning 44-17. Jackson finished with 372 total yards and two touchdowns in the win.

