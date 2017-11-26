Louisville QB Lamar Jackson comments on his fight vs. Kentucky

Louisville QB Lamar Jackson got involved in a fight Saturday against Kentucky's Jordan Jones.

Louisville QB Lamar Jackson gets in fight vs. Kentucky

MORE: College Football Week 13 highlights, updates and scores

Neither player was ejected, and refs determined there would be offsetting penalties instead.

Jones appeared to provide an extra shove while tackling Jackson right before the endzone. Then in retaliation, Jackson got up and gave Jones a shove, eventually leading to the two of them falling to the ground in a scuffle.

Other players got invovled as well, but nothing too serious happened as a result.

UPDATE: Jackson and others commented on the scuffle after the game ended, although the Louisville quarterback downplayed the incident.



Lamar Jackson on what happened in the early scuffle: “Nothing. Just football.”

— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) November 25, 2017





Stoops on Jordan Jones: "He's definitely an emotional guy. I've got to control that better, coach that better."

— Fletcher Page (@FletcherPage) November 25, 2017





Bonnafon on the early scuffle in the Louisville-Kentucky game: “It’s a rivalry game. High energy. Everybody just wants to win."

— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) November 25, 2017



Jackson and the Cardinals easily took down Kentucky, winning 44-17. Jackson finished with 372 total yards and two touchdowns in the win.