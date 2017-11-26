News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ricciardo wins incredible Chinese Grand Prix
Ricciardo wins incredible Chinese Grand Prix

Kane becomes Premier League goals centurion

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Harry Kane has now been involved in 100 goals for Tottenham, in just 128 games in the Premier League, and has subsequently become the ninth-fastest player to reach the mark.

Kane becomes Premier League goals centurion

Kane becomes Premier League goals centurion

The Spurs striker equalised for his side against West Brom at Wembley, taking his tally to 87 goals and 13 assists.

Chelsea 9/1 to beat Liverpool 1-0

Mauricio Pochettino's men were unable to add a second, however, and were forced to settle for a point at Wembley.



Kane has scored nine Premier League goals thus far this season, making him the joint-highest scorer in the division, level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.



Andrew Cole 127 72 28

MORE:
Kane salvages point for Spurs
| Video: Kane strike key to Spurs' Dortmund turnaround - Pochettino

MORE:
Kane salvages point for Spurs
| Video: Kane strike key to Spurs' Dortmund turnaround - Pochettino

Player Games Goals Assists
Alan Shearer 100 79 21
Eric Cantona 116 58 42
Sergio Aguero 118 77 23
Thierry Henry 121 72 29
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 122 70 30
Les Ferdinand 126 77 23
Matthew Le Tissier 126 62 38
Andrew Cole 127 72 28
Harry Kane 128 87 13
Ruud van Nistelrooy 132 88 12
Dennis Bergkamp 133 55 46

Spurs' draw with the Baggies, who are without a manager following the departure of Tony Pulis, leaves them fourth in the Premier League with 24 points, 10 behind leaders Manchester City, who play on Sunday.

Back To Top