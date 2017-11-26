Harry Kane has now been involved in 100 goals for Tottenham, in just 128 games in the Premier League, and has subsequently become the ninth-fastest player to reach the mark.

Kane becomes Premier League goals centurion

The Spurs striker equalised for his side against West Brom at Wembley, taking his tally to 87 goals and 13 assists.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were unable to add a second, however, and were forced to settle for a point at Wembley.



100 - @HKane has been involved in 100 Premier League goals in his 128 games in the competition (87 goals, 13 assists) - the ninth fastest player to reach the milestone. Inevitable.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2017



Kane has scored nine Premier League goals thus far this season, making him the joint-highest scorer in the division, level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.





Andrew Cole 127 72 28

Player Games Goals Assists Alan Shearer 100 79 21 Eric Cantona 116 58 42 Sergio Aguero 118 77 23 Thierry Henry 121 72 29 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 122 70 30 Les Ferdinand 126 77 23 Matthew Le Tissier 126 62 38

Harry Kane 128 87 13 Ruud van Nistelrooy 132 88 12 Dennis Bergkamp 133 55 46

Spurs' draw with the Baggies, who are without a manager following the departure of Tony Pulis, leaves them fourth in the Premier League with 24 points, 10 behind leaders Manchester City, who play on Sunday.