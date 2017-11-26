Naldo's stoppage-time header salvaged a remarkable point for Schalke as they came from four goals down to draw 4-4 in a dramatic Ruhr derby against rivals Borussia Dortmund, piling the pressure on Peter Bosz.

Borussia Dortmund 4 Schalke 4: Pressure mounts on Bosz after dramatic Ruhr derby

Four goals in the space of 13 first-half minutes had seemingly put Dortmund in command at Signal Iduna Park, but Schalke rallied after the interval - taking advantage of dreadful Dortmund defending, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's red card, to complete an unbelievable comeback.

Having already had a goal ruled out by the VAR system, Naldo powered home a header in the 94th minute to condemn Dortmund to a sixth successive league game without a win, and perhaps signal the end of Bosz's tenure.

It all looked good for Dortmund after 12 minutes, Aubameyang marked his return to the fold with a scrappy goal, joining Anthony Yeboah as the highest-scoring African in Bundesliga history in the process.

Schalke's nightmare start was swiftly made worse - Mario Gotze nodding home his first competitive goal of 2017 moments after Benjamin Stambouli's own goal had doubled Dortmund's tally, with Raphael Guerreiro then adding further humiliation.

But it was not to be for Bosz's men, as Guido Burgstaller and Amine Harit ate into their lead before Aubameyang picked up a second booking, Daniel Caligiuri's strike setting up a grandstand finish before Naldo capped off an incredible derby.