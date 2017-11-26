News

Chip Kelly hired as UCLA's new football coach

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Chip Kelly has been named the new head coach of UCLA’s football team and has signed a five-year, $23.3 million deal, that includes a $9 million reciprocal buyout.



Kelly, who coached Oregon from 2009-12 before moving on to stints with the Eagles and 49ers in the NFL, was also being pursued by Florida to replace Jim McElwain, but talks between Kelly and the Gators ended without a deal this week. Once that news broke, Kelly landing at UCLA appeared a near certainty.

While Florida may be the better job, Kelly prefers the West Coast, making UCLA the better cultural fit, Schlabach reported on Game Day.

Kelly replaces Jim Mora, who was fired as Bruins coach earlier this week.

UCLA, coached on an interim basis by Jedd Fisch, beat Cal on Friday to go 6-6 and achieve bowl eligibility. The Bruins could end up in the Independence Bowl.

